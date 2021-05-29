Big Ten: PFF Releases Big Ten Title Odds, Win Projections For All 14 Teams
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Pro Football Focus simulated the 2021 Big Ten regular season and the conference title game 10,000 times and recorded the results for every league program.
According to PFF, the Ohio State Buckeyes have the highest chance to reach the Big Ten Championship Game and win for the fifth year in a row. They are projected for a league-best 10.4 wins next season.
In PFF's simulations, the Purdue football program failed to get back on the right track in the team's fifth season under coach Jeff Brohm. With a projected win total of 4.9 and a measly 1% chance of winning the Big Ten, the Boilermakers are ranked 13th in the conference.
Only the Rutgers Scarlet Knights have a lower projected win total and chance to win the conference title game.
Here's a look at every team in the conference:
1. Ohio State Buckeyes
- Conference Championship Appearance Probability: 69%
- Conference Championship Win Probability: 48%
- Projected Win Total: 10.4
2. Iowa Hawkeyes
- Conference Championship Appearance Probability: 44%
- Conference Championship Win Probability: 17%
- Projected Win Total: 8.4
3. Wisconsin Badgers
- Conference Championship Appearance Probability: 26%
- Conference Championship Win Probability: 11%
- Projected Win Total: 8.2
4. Indiana Hoosiers
- Conference Championship Appearance Probability: 11%
- Conference Championship Win Probability: 7%
- Projected Win Total: 7.1
5. Michigan Wolverines
- Conference Championship Appearance Probability: 9%
- Conference Championship Win Probability: 5%
- Projected Win Total: 7
6. Minnesota Golden Gophers
- Conference Championship Appearance Probability: 10%
- Conference Championship Win Probability: 3%
- Projected Win Total: 6.8
7. Michigan State Spartans
- Conference Championship Appearance Probability: 4%
- Conference Championship Win Probability: 2%
- Projected Win Total: 6.3
8. Northwestern Wildcats
- Conference Championship Appearance Probability: 9%
- Conference Championship Win Probability: 2%
- Projected Win Total: 6.8
9. Penn State Nittany Lions
- Conference Championship Appearance Probability: 4%
- Conference Championship Win Probability: 2%
- Projected Win Total: 7.2
10. Illinois Fighting Illini
- Conference Championship Appearance Probability: 6%
- Conference Championship Win Probability: 1%
- Projected Win Total: 5.1
11. Maryland Terrapins
- Conference Championship Appearance Probability: 2%
- Conference Championship Win Probability: 1%
- Projected Win Total: 5.5
12. Nebraska Cornhuskers
- Conference Championship Appearance Probability: 3%
- Conference Championship Win Probability: 1%
- Projected Win Total: 5.1
13. Purdue Boilermakers
- Conference Championship Appearance Probability: 2%
- Conference Championship Win Probability: 1%
- Projected Win Total: 4.9
14. Rutgers Scarlet Knights
- Conference Championship Appearance Probability: 0%
- Conference Championship Win Probability: 0%
- Projected Win Total: 4.3
Recent Stories From Boilermakers Country
- PURDUE BASKETBALL AT BARCLAYS CENTER: Purdue basketball is expected to play North Carolina State at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, next season. An official announcement is expected next week. CLICK HERE
- WEATHER ALTERS PURDUE BASEBALL SCHEDULE: Purdue baseball will resume play against Penn State on Saturday trailing 2-1 in the bottom of the third inning. Then the team will play Minnesota in a doubleheader on Sunday. CLICK HERE
- PURDUE BASKETBALL STAFF: Former Purdue basketball players Spike Albrecht and Tommy Luce will join the program as graduate assistants. P.J. Thompson is set to remain on the staff after being promoted to the team's director of player development. CLICK HERE
- BIG TEN DAILY: The Big Ten released COVID-19 data, including positivity rates and cardiac effects. Also, Illinois center Kofi Cockburn's college career is over, according to reports, and Michigan's Hunter Dickinson declared for the NBA Draft. CLICK HERE
