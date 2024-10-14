Big Ten Releases Kickoff Times, TV Designations for Week 9 Games
Another week of kickoff times and television has been released for Big Ten football. On Monday, the conference released more information regarding Week 9 matchups.
That week begins on Friday, Oct. 25 with Rutgers making a cross-country trip to California to take on USC. Saturday is highlighted by matchups between Nebraska and Ohio State, Illinois at Oregon, Penn State taking on Wisconsin and the in-state rivalry clash between Michigan and Michigan State.
Below is the kickoff information and television designations for Week 9 in the Big Ten.
Big Ten Week 9 schedule
Rutgers vs. USC
- Date: Friday, Oct. 25
- Kickoff time: 11 p.m. ET
- Location: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, Calif.
- TV information: FOX
Nebraska vs. Ohio State
- Date: Saturday, Oct. 26
- Kickoff time: Noon ET
- Location: Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio
- TV information: FOX
Washington vs. Indiana
- Date: Saturday, Oct. 26
- Kickoff time: Noon ET
- Location: Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind.
- TV information: Big Ten Network
Northwestern vs. Iowa
- Date: Saturday, Oct. 26
- Kickoff time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa
- TV information: Big Ten Network
Illinois vs. Oregon
- Date: Saturday, Oct. 26
- Kickoff time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore.
- TV information: CBS
Maryland vs. Minnesota
- Date: Saturday, Oct. 26
- Kickoff time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn.
- TV information: Fox Sports 1
Michigan State vs. Michigan
- Date: Saturday, Oct. 26
- Kickoff time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Mich.
- TV information: Big Ten Network
Penn State vs. Wisconsin
- Date: Saturday, Oct. 26
- Kickoff time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis.
- TV information: NBC
Related Big Ten stories
BIG TEN WEEK 7 OVERREACTIONS: A feud between Bret Bielema and Ryan Walters, James Franklin ruins Penn State's fun, an Iowa fan takes a football to the face and more in the overreactions. CLICK HERE
BIG TEN WEEK 8 POWER RANKINGS: Oregon defeated Ohio State in one of the biggest games of the 2024 college football season. That puts the Ducks in the driver's seat in the Big Ten. CLICK HERE