Big Ten Releases Kickoff Times, TV Designations for Week 9 Games

Kickoff times and television information has been released for Week 9 games in the Big Ten.

Dustin Schutte

Another week of kickoff times and television has been released for Big Ten football. On Monday, the conference released more information regarding Week 9 matchups.

That week begins on Friday, Oct. 25 with Rutgers making a cross-country trip to California to take on USC. Saturday is highlighted by matchups between Nebraska and Ohio State, Illinois at Oregon, Penn State taking on Wisconsin and the in-state rivalry clash between Michigan and Michigan State.

Below is the kickoff information and television designations for Week 9 in the Big Ten.

Big Ten Week 9 schedule

Rutgers vs. USC

  • Date: Friday, Oct. 25
  • Kickoff time: 11 p.m. ET
  • Location: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, Calif.
  • TV information: FOX

Nebraska vs. Ohio State

  • Date: Saturday, Oct. 26
  • Kickoff time: Noon ET
  • Location: Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio
  • TV information: FOX

Washington vs. Indiana

  • Date: Saturday, Oct. 26
  • Kickoff time: Noon ET
  • Location: Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind.
  • TV information: Big Ten Network

Northwestern vs. Iowa

  • Date: Saturday, Oct. 26
  • Kickoff time: 3:30 p.m. ET
  • Location: Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa
  • TV information: Big Ten Network

Illinois vs. Oregon

  • Date: Saturday, Oct. 26
  • Kickoff time: 3:30 p.m. ET
  • Location: Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore.
  • TV information: CBS

Maryland vs. Minnesota

  • Date: Saturday, Oct. 26
  • Kickoff time: 3:30 p.m. ET
  • Location: Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn.
  • TV information: Fox Sports 1

Michigan State vs. Michigan

  • Date: Saturday, Oct. 26
  • Kickoff time: 7:30 p.m. ET
  • Location: Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Mich.
  • TV information: Big Ten Network

Penn State vs. Wisconsin

  • Date: Saturday, Oct. 26
  • Kickoff time: 7:30 p.m. ET
  • Location: Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis.
  • TV information: NBC

Dustin Schutte
DUSTIN SCHUTTE

