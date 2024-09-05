Boiler Banter: Small Sample Size, But It Looks Like Graham Harrell's Offense Can Work
There's a challenge in attempting to interpret what we saw from Purdue in last Saturday's season-opening win over Indiana State. What's real? What's window dressing? It's hard to decipher the good and the bad after watching the Boilermakers pummel the Sycamores 49-0.
Here are the facts: Hudson Card tied an FBS record by completing 96% of his passes (24-of-25), throwing for 273 yards and four touchdowns. Twelve different Boilermakers caught at least one pass. The rushing attack racked up 248 yards and three scores.
Purdue ran Graham Harrell's offense about as effectively and efficiently as possible on Saturday. Those numbers are pretty impressive for a season opener, even if it's against an FCS program. Usually, there's at least a little bit of rust to kick off.
The Boilers didn't even need WD-40, firing on all cylinders from start to finish.
If nothing else, Purdue's dominance in Week 1 proved that the offense fully understands Harrell's system — and everyone is comfortable in it.
Much like building a house, running an offense starts with a strong foundation and sturdy framework. What will the home look like when it's completed? It's still too early to tell.
Purdue's early offensive success can be credited mostly to two things. First, it's Card's second year running Harrell's scheme. Second, the Boilermakers have made tremendous progress with their pass catchers.
Having tight end Max Klare and wide receiver Jahmal Edrine back in the mix provides Card with two big targets in the passing attack. Leland Smith hauled in an impressive catch with an Indiana State defensive back draped all over him. De'Nylon Morrissette, Shamar Rigby and Jaron Tibbs all made plays in their first game as Boilermakers.
Improving at the receiver position was a major area of importance for Walters in the offseason.
"I wanted big guys that could run and catch contested balls," Walters said. "We didn't have a lot of length last year. We had one guy who had some speed. I feel like we've got a lot of length and a lot of speed out on the edge."
All of Purdue's success in the passing attack came with CJ Smith standing on the sideline, held out because of an injury. Walters considers him the fastest player on the team and arguably the top receiver in West Lafayette right now.
Can you imagine what this offense might accomplish when he puts on a Purdue uniform?
Just like every other college football team after Week 1, Purdue has a lot of room for improvement. The competition ramps up tremendously beginning Sept. 14, when the Boilers welcome in-state rival and fifth-ranked Notre Dame into Ross-Ade Stadium. We're probably not going to see Card complete 96% of his passes against the Fighting Irish.
Is Purdue's offense good enough to beat Notre Dame? Does it possess the skill necessary to make it through the grind of a Big Ten schedule? Those questions will ultimately answer themselves.
Right now, though, everyone wearing a black-and-gold uniform seems to fully comprehend Harrell's system. That's the first sign of getting an offense to operate at a high level consistently.
