Purdue Coach Ryan Walters Provides Injury Updates on Key Boilermakers
Purdue was without a few key contributors in Saturday's season-opening win over Indiana State. Most Notably, the Boilermakers played without receivers Kam Brown and CJ Smith, as well as offensive lineman Corey Stewart and defensive back Nyland Green.
Their absences didn't have much impact on the game, as Purdue cruised to a 49-0 victory to begin the 2024 campaign. But how long will those four players be sidelined? Tuesday, coach Ryan Walters provided an update.
Smith and Green are the most notable players on the list, both transferring in from Georgia in the offseason. During fall camp, both players were penciled in as starters at their respective positions.
"We'll see," Walters said when asked if they'd be ready for the Notre Dame game on Sept. 14. "If they're ready to go, they'll be in there. We're not going to hold anybody just to hold them. But if they're not, then we won't put them out there. It's a long season and I don't want any lingering issues trying to rush guys back.
"If we had to play today, they wouldn't play. Luckily we don't have a game this week."
A total of 10 Boilermakers were out for Saturday's game against the Sycamores with injuries. Two other players Purdue would love to have back for the Sept. 14 clash against the Fighting Irish are Stewart and Brown.
Walters is much more confident those two will be playing.
"They'll be ready," he said.
Obviously, Purdue would love to be healthier heading into the game against Notre Dame, which is now ranked No. 5 in the Associated Press poll following a win over Texas A&M in College Station. Having a bye week after the first game of the season might actually be a benefit for the Boilermakers in that regard.
Related stories on Purdue football
WHAT RYAN WALTERS SAID: Purdue started the 2024 season off on the right foot, defeating Indiana State 49-0. Here's what coach Ryan Walters said following the Boilermakers' big win. CLICK HERE
QUICK THOUGHTS ON PURDUE'S WIN: Purdue started the 2024 season off on the right foot, taking down Indiana State 42-0 in the season opener at Ross-Ade Stadium on Saturday. CLICK HERE