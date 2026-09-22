Boiler Breakdown: Pressure Is Mounting on Barry Odom at Purdue

It may be a bit early to put Barry Odom on the hot seat, but it’s fair to say this is the most pressure he’s ever had to start winning.

Odom was fine at his alma mater, Missouri, going 25-25 before being fired following postseason sanctions handed down by the NCAA. He rebounded at UNLV, but he hasn’t quite faced a test like the one he’s facing at Purdue.

In his first season with the Boilermakers, Purdue had another disastrous season, finishing last in the Big Ten at 2-10 without a Power 4 win. It’s fair not to judge Odom too harshly, given the circumstances surrounding his arrival, making the start of 2026 a pivotal one. To this point, though, it feels like Purdue might be headed in the same direction as the last couple of seasons, putting pressure on the man who was brought in to be the savior of the program.

It’s fair to point the finger at other areas, but Odom has consistently taken accountability. At Big Ten Media Days, Odom made it clear that he has the resources to win games. More recently, he said he would be more involved with the defense after hiring defensive coordinator Kevin Kane.

"I'm trying to give another set of eyes, trying to provide experience, trying to provide thoughtful discussions on how we can do things that give our players opportunities to play fast and play confident," he said. "I don't think anybody on that side of the ball would sit back and say we're where we want to be or where we expect to be. We have a lot of work to do. That's from me all the way down."

Is the Seat Warming?

Sep 19, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; Purdue Boilermakers head coach Barry Odom reacts in the second half against the UCLA Bruins at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Having a head coach who takes responsibility is commendable, but the results aren’t following. Right now, Kane is catching the blame for a defense allowing 45 points per game through two Power Four contests. If a move isn’t made and the defense continues to struggle, that finger could very well point back to Odom.

There’s no doubt that Purdue has been playing better football under Odom. The ability to respond to adversity is something this team has shown that was lacking over the past couple of years. Still, it’s a “results-based” business, as Odom likes to say, and the results haven’t been in the win column.

It’s not responsible to put Purdue’s lack of success solely on Odom’s shoulders, but whether they win or lose, he takes responsibility, and the Boilers keep losing.

"If we don't play well enough, I take full blame for that," Odom said. "What did I not do to get our defensive coaches, our offensive coaches or special teams coaches, what did I fail at to not get them prepared, to get our players prepared? I've got to do a great job of getting those things fixed ... Every single area that we didn't play well enough in, I've got to do a better job."

I don’t think the hot seat conversation is worth having right now, but it’s at least lukewarm. There’s more pressure on Odom to fix this than he’s ever had. If things don’t take a turn soon, that pressure will turn into a much bigger conversation.

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