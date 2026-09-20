Hammering Down: Barry Odom Must Take Control of Purdue's Defense

The experiment needed to have its final run in Pasadena on Saturday night ... or Sunday morning. Barry Odom gave Kevin Kane a second chance in West Lafayette, an opportunity to right the wrongs that unfolded during the 2024 season. But it appears redemption is further away from Purdue's defensive coordinator than the 2,100 miles separating West Lafayette and Los Angeles.

Purdue dropped its 19th straight Big Ten game on Saturday night, falling 52-38 to UCLA at Rose Bowl Stadium. It was a game in which the Boilermakers allowed the Bruins to compile 645 yards of offense, rush for 369 yards and finish 11-of-14 on third-down conversions.

No, it's actually not as bad as it sounds. It's worse.

UCLA averaged 8.1 yards per carry. Quarterback Nico Iamaleava, who entered the game with two interceptions and no touchdown passes, threw for a season-high 276 yards and three touchdowns. The Bruins had 20 explosive plays. Seven of their 11 third-down conversions were 3rd-and-7 or longer.

For a second straight week, Kane's defense cost Purdue a tally in the win column. I understand the coulda, shoulda, woulda game is dangerous, but the Boilermakers could easily be 3-0 heading into next week's clash with Notre Dame.

Last week, Purdue's defense allowed Wake Forest to convert a 4th-and-15 in double overtime. Two plays later, Gio Lopez walked into the end zone for a touchdown and a game-sealing two-point conversion.

Saturday night, Purdue looked like it was attempting to stop Yosemite Falls with a folded cardboard box, which disintegrated barely three minutes after arrival.

This defense belonged to Kane. That was the pitch when Odom brought him back to West Lafayette, just one full year removed from coordinating the Big Ten's worst defense in 2024. Back then, he could hide behind Ryan Walters as a reason for his shortcomings.

Maybe the failures of that season were a team effort. It's hard to argue that based on what we've seen through the first three weeks this season.

Hiring Kane was always a puzzling decision. It gave Odom no margin for error entering the 2026 campaign. He should have known that, at the first sign of trouble, this move would be questioned repeatedly.

Now, just three weeks into his second season at Purdue, an important decision sits before Odom: does he allow Kane to continue calling the defense? Or does he take control of the situation? If the ship is going to sink, isn't it best that he goes down with it?

This isn't a three-game sample size

Purdue Boilermakers defensive coordinator Kevin Kane runs a drill during football practice. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Odom is a college football coach, and his primary goal is getting Purdue back in the win column. Right now, though, he needs to make a public-relations move, one that rebuilds trust among a passionate fanbase.

Kane's struggles with Purdue's defense may only stretch across three games for Odom, but it's really a 27-game sample size in West Lafayette. He was in charge of the defense in 2023 and 2024 under Walters, a two-year run that resulted in a whopping five wins.

Following Purdue's loss to UCLA on Saturday night, Odom was asked directly if he would consider making a change at defensive play-caller moving forward. He didn't provide a definite answer.

"I think that would be premature for me to talk about that right now," Odom said. "We've got to sit down and talk about that. There are really good coaches on that side of the ball. We have to find answers."

Odom doesn't have to say farewell to Kane right now, or even in the future. If he remains confident in his abilities to coach the linebackers, then he can still be an asset to the program. But he can't be in charge of play-calling any longer.

That responsibility must now fall on Odom.

In the last two games, Purdue's defense has surrendered 1,056 yards and 90 points. Wake Forest and UCLA have converted on 64% of their third-down opportunities. The Boilermakers have not forced a single turnover.

You're not going to locate that recipe in many winning cookbooks.

Usually, a head coach pulling double-duty and adding play-calling duties to his list of responsibilities is a bad idea. At this point, though, it's what Odom must do. It's only his second season, but it feels like his next move is a critical one.

Kane has been Purdue's defensive coordinator for 27 games over the last four years. It didn't work then. It's not going to work for the next nine, either.

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