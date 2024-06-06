Boilermakers Country

College Football Playoff Reveals Complete 2024-25 Playoff Schedule

The College Football Playoff has released its complete schedule for 2024-25. This year will mark the inaugural season with a 12-team field. From 2014-23, the Playoff consisted of just four teams.

Get your calendars out, college football fans. On Wednesday, the College Football Playoff released the complete schedule for the 2024-25 Playoff.

This year marks the inaugural season of a 12-team format. Previously, the College Football Playoff operated with a four-team field. After a 10-year run, it was decided that expansion was needed, creating more excitement for the upcoming season.

Opening round games will begin on Friday, Dec. 20. The season will then conclude a month later, with the National Championship Game scheduled for Monday, Jan. 20.

First round matchups will be played at on-campus sites. Quarterfinal and semifinal games will be hosted by New Year's Six bowl games. Here's the complete schedule for this year's College Football Playoff:

First Round (on campuses)

  • Friday, Dec. 20 at 8 p.m. ET (TV: ABC, ESPN)
  • Saturday, Dec. 21 at 12 p.m. ET (TV: TNT)
  • Saturday, Dec. 21 at 4 p.m. ET (TV: TNT)
  • Saturday, Dec. 21 at 8 p.m. ET (TV: ABC, ESPN)

Quarterfinal Round

  • Vrbo Fiesta Bowl — Tuesday, Dec. 31 at 7:30 p.m. ET (TV: ESPN)
  • Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl — Wednesday, Jan. 1 at 1 p.m. ET (TV: ESPN)
  • Rose Bowl Game — Wednesday, Jan. 1 at 5 p.m. ET (TV: ESPN)
  • Allstate Sugar Bowl — Wednesday, Jan 1 at 8:45 p.m. ET (TV: ESPN)

Semifinal Round

  • Capital One Orange Bowl — Thursday, Jan. 9 at 7:30 p.m. ET (TV: ESPN)
  • Goodyear Cotton Bowl — Friday, Jan. 10 at 7:30 p.m. ET (TV: ESPN)

National Championship

  • National Championship (Atlanta) — Monday, Jan. 20 at 7:30 p.m. ET (TV: ESPN)

