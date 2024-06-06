College Football Playoff Reveals Complete 2024-25 Playoff Schedule
Get your calendars out, college football fans. On Wednesday, the College Football Playoff released the complete schedule for the 2024-25 Playoff.
This year marks the inaugural season of a 12-team format. Previously, the College Football Playoff operated with a four-team field. After a 10-year run, it was decided that expansion was needed, creating more excitement for the upcoming season.
Opening round games will begin on Friday, Dec. 20. The season will then conclude a month later, with the National Championship Game scheduled for Monday, Jan. 20.
First round matchups will be played at on-campus sites. Quarterfinal and semifinal games will be hosted by New Year's Six bowl games. Here's the complete schedule for this year's College Football Playoff:
First Round (on campuses)
- Friday, Dec. 20 at 8 p.m. ET (TV: ABC, ESPN)
- Saturday, Dec. 21 at 12 p.m. ET (TV: TNT)
- Saturday, Dec. 21 at 4 p.m. ET (TV: TNT)
- Saturday, Dec. 21 at 8 p.m. ET (TV: ABC, ESPN)
Quarterfinal Round
- Vrbo Fiesta Bowl — Tuesday, Dec. 31 at 7:30 p.m. ET (TV: ESPN)
- Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl — Wednesday, Jan. 1 at 1 p.m. ET (TV: ESPN)
- Rose Bowl Game — Wednesday, Jan. 1 at 5 p.m. ET (TV: ESPN)
- Allstate Sugar Bowl — Wednesday, Jan 1 at 8:45 p.m. ET (TV: ESPN)
Semifinal Round
- Capital One Orange Bowl — Thursday, Jan. 9 at 7:30 p.m. ET (TV: ESPN)
- Goodyear Cotton Bowl — Friday, Jan. 10 at 7:30 p.m. ET (TV: ESPN)
National Championship
- National Championship (Atlanta) — Monday, Jan. 20 at 7:30 p.m. ET (TV: ESPN)
