Big Ten Daily (June 4): Several Former Big Ten Players, Coaches on College Football Hall of Fame Ballot
The College Football Hall of Fame ballot was released on Monday, with several former Big Ten players and coaches making the cut. A total of 12 players and three coaches from the conference were included as potential inductees in the 2025 class.
On Monday, the National Football Foundation announced the names of players and coaches on the ballot for the Class of 2025 College Football Hall of Fame. Here's the complete list of Big Ten players (only those who played in the conference):
- Flozell Adams, offensive tackle — Michigan State (1994-97)
- Erick Anderson, linebacker — Michigan (1988-91)
- Montee Ball, running back — Wisconsin (2009-12)
- Ki-Jana Carter, running back — Penn State (1991-94)
- Dallas Clark, tight end — Iowa (2000-02)
- Vaughn Dunbar, running back — Indiana (1990-91)
- Greg Eslinger, center — Minnesota (2002-05)
- Kevin Hardy, linebacker — Illinois (1992-95)
- James Laurinaitis, linebacker — Ohio State (2005-08)
- Antwaan Randle El, quarterback — Indiana (1998-2001)
- Simeon Rice, linebacker — Illinois (1992-95)
- Taylor Stubblefield, wide receiver — Purdue (2001-04)
Former Big Ten coaches on ballot
Along with the 12 former Big Ten players on the Hall of Fame ballot, three former coaches were also included. Those names are pretty recognizable, too.
Urban Meyer (Ohio State), Nick Saban (Michigan State) and Darryl Rogers (Michigan State) were also included on this year's ballot. While Saban won seven national championships, all of his came in the SEC — winning one at LSU and six at Alabama.
Meyer was the only coach on the list to win a national title in the Big Ten, taking Ohio State to the top of the college football world at the end of the 2014 season. He also won two championships at Florida.
All three coaches had stops at multiple programs. Here's the rundown for each of the three coaches:
Urban Meyer
- Bowling Green (2001-02) — 17-6 record
- Utah (2003-04) — 22-2 record
- Florida (2005-10) — 65-15 record
- Ohio State (2012-18) — 83-9 record
Overall record: 187-32 (.854)
Nick Saban
- Toledo (1990) — 9-2 record
- Michigan State (1995-99) — 34-24-1 record
- LSU (2000-04) — 48-16 record
- Alabama (2007-23) — 201-29 record
Overall record: 292-71-1 (.804)
Darryl Rogers
- Cal State East Bay (1965) — 3-7 record
- Fresno State (1966-72) — 43-32-1 record
- San Jose State (1973-75) — 22-9-3 record
- Michigan State (1976-79) — 24-18-2 record
- Arizona State (1980-84) — 37-18-1 record
Overall record: 129-84-7 (.602)
Big Ten by association
One other player and coach receive mentions for being on the College Football Hall of Fame ballot. Although they were not part of the Big Ten during their times, those schools are now full members of the conference.
Penn State running back D.J. Dozier (1983-86) and former Maryland coach Ralph Friedgen (2001-10) also earned a spot on the 2025 ballot. Penn State joined the Big Ten in 1990 and Maryland became a member in 2014.
Related stories
BIG TEN BASEBALL SEASON ENDS: The Big Ten baseball season officially came to a close on Sunday. All three teams that reached the NCAA Tournament — Illinois, Indiana and Nebraska — were eliminated in their respective regionals. CLICK HERE