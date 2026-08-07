Contract Details Revealed for New Purdue AD Tommy McClelland

Details regarding the contract for new Purdue athletic director Tommy McClelland have been revealed. The incoming AD has agreed to a six-year deal that is worth up to $1.55 million per year, according to a report from Nathan Baird of The Indianapolis Star.

On Friday, the Purdue Compensation, Human Resources and Governance Committee signed McClelland's term sheet. That happened at a Board of Trustees meeting, which was held on Friday morning.

McClelland will receive a base salary of $1 million for the 2026-27 academic year. That base salary will increase by $50,000 each year. He will also receive $250,000 in deferred income and can earn an additional $300,000 per year in incentive bonuses tied to academic performance, athletic success and graduation.

Additionally, Purdue will cover the cost of the $980,000 buyout from Rice University, where McClelland was last the athletic director.

McClelland was officially introduced as Purdue's next athletic director on Thursday during a press conference. He made headlines immediately when talking about his goals in West Lafayette.

"Every recruit, every current student-athlete will hear this message repeatedly: We are here to win championships. If you don't want to win championships, go to Indiana," McClelland said. "Make no mistake, we are here to win Big Ten championships and national championships."

McClelland replaces Mike Bobinski, who will retire on Dec. 31, 2026. He had been the athletic director at Purdue since 2016.

Buyout structure

Tommy McClelland shakes hands with Mitch Daniel and Mike Klipsch as he is announced as Purdue's athletic director. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Along with the details about McClelland's compensation, there is also information regarding his buyout. If he his fired without cause, Purdue owes him 70% of the total remaining base salary and deferred income.

Should McClelland leave Purdue before June 30, 2027, he would owe Purdue $2 million. His buyout number drops by $250,000 on every June 30. If he leaves after June 30, 2031, he would owe the university $975,000.

McClelland is just the fifth full-time athletic director at Purdue since 1942. The complete list of ADs at the university includes Guy "Red" Mackey (1942-71), George King (1971-92), Morgan Burke (1993-2016) and Bobinski (2016-26).

With Purdue making the hire in August, McClelland will be in West Lafayette for the entire football season, giving him the proper opportunity to evaluate where the program stands and what it needs to be successful moving forward.

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