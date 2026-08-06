Purdue Made a Home-Run Hire Bringing in Tommy McClelland as Athletic Director

The clip has already gone viral. Shortly after being introduced as Purdue's next athletic director, Tommy McClelland stood before the microphone and delivered a line that has already been mocked and ridiculed.

"Every recruit, every current student-athlete will hear this message repeatedly: We are here to win championships. If you don't want to win championships, go to Indiana," McClelland said confidently. "Make no mistake, we are here to win Big Ten championships and national championships."

Three years ago, Purdue fans would've applauded that sentiment. But after watching the Hoosiers go 16-0 and claim the school's first football national championship — and defeating the Boilers by a combined score of 122-3 the past two seasons along the way — there was a collective grimace in West Lafayette.

"We're here to win championships. If you don't want to win championships, go to Indiana"



Purdue's new AD Tommy McClelland coming in hot 😳🤨pic.twitter.com/QFte0wxXvZ — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) August 6, 2026

What I'm going to ask everyone to do, though, is to look past that failed zinger McClelland tossed at Indiana. It was the only unflattering moment in a press conference that should have Purdue fans excited about the future.

For 40 minutes, McClelland spoke about the potential in West Lafayette and the opportunities that await. He didn't mince any words about his desire to build Purdue into a championship-contending program across all sports. He has innovative ideas to generate revenue and put the Boilers on pace with everyone else in the Big Ten.

You don't have to like his shot at Indiana to like the potential McClelland brings to Purdue as its new athletic director. It's easy to win the press conference, and there's certainly more to the job than just talking a big game.

McClelland has only been in town for a day, but he's confident, charismatic and clever. Those are precisely the qualities Purdue needs in someone leading its athletic department.

Purdue couldn't afford to swing and miss on this hire. The school did the exact opposite, knocking this one out of the park.

Finding ways to generate revenue

Fans watch during the NCAA football game between Purdue and Penn State. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

When Purdue began conducting its search to replace outgoing athletic director Mike Bobinski, multiple coaches spoke about the importance of hiring someone who could bring in the big bucks. In today's landscape of college athletics, that's of critical importance to competing at a high level.

Purdue has been competitive in that market in men's basketball and volleyball, but the football and women's basketball programs have lagged. Now that he's in charge, McClelland said he's going to take a long, hard look at everything.

"I think one of the things I am going to do early on is evaluate how we're structured," McClelland said. "How have we been operating, and what needs to change? I would imagine there's a tremendous amount of things that are working well. I think there are some things we take a deep dive on, look at and tweak. Then, there are some things we really need to think differently about."

One of the primary reasons McClelland was hired was because of his ability to think outside the box and generate revenue streams in unique ways. He was the deputy athletic director at Vanderbilt when the school agreed to push forward with a $300 million facilities overhaul.

While he was the athletic director at Rice, he helped raise funds for a $120 million wholesale stadium renovation.

Purdue wants to maintain its prestigious identity in the academic realm, and McClelland does not want to impinge on that identity. He does, however, want to be forward-thinking in ways that the athletic department can bring in more money to help each of its programs.

"We are not going to be stuck in a traditional way of thinking. This is a school known for innovation, and we're going to bring that mindset to our athletic department," he said. "We have to stay tethered to our values, but we will be relentless in our pursuit to make sure they have the necessary resources to compete. It's vital.

"We have to be creative. There's no bad idea; there's no rock that can't be overturned. We have to be so relentlessly focused on how we're monetizing what we do. The venues that we have – we have athletic venues, but how can we monetize them outside of athletics? Concerts, other events?"

For eight months out of the year, Ross-Ade Stadium sits vacant. You could say the same about Mackey Arena, though it's only empty for six months. Other campuses have utilized larger facilities as concert and event venues. Why not Purdue?

The money isn't going to start flooding the offices on Northwestern Avenue on Day 1, but McClelland is anxious to start working and creating revenue streams to help those around him.

That's the first major step towards creating a stable and competitive athletic department.

Understanding the importance of football

Purdue Boilermakers head coach Barry Odom looks on. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Football is the engine that makes every athletic department run. There is no debate about that. McClelland has a background in the sport, having played at Northwestern State from 2000 through 2004. He has a strong understanding of the importance of fielding a winning program on Saturday afternoons in the fall.

"Football is really important; all of our sports are important. Let me make that clear," McClelland said. "But in this industry that we're in, we have to understand the importance of football. We have to understand how that impacts us financially. If we want to accomplish the things we want to on the tennis court, we have to have a healthy and robust football program."

When he was hired in December 2024, Barry Odom spoke confidently about building Purdue's football program into a championship contender. Right now, the Boilermakers are in a giant trench, trying to dig out of the bottom of the Big Ten.

Yet Odom hasn't lost that vision.

Maybe Purdue will get there one day, or maybe it won't. But McClelland shares Odom's vision and believes a consistent winner can be built in West Lafayette. He told Odom's team as much when he met with them for the first time this week.

"All I told them is simply this, 'I know what it's like to be in a locker room. I don't know what it's like to be in this locker room, but I've been in a football locker room. I know that brotherhood, and I know what it takes,'" McClelland said.

"I won a championship. It doesn't matter if you win a championship in the FCS or the Big Ten; you still have to do it the same way."

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