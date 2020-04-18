BoilermakersCountry
Draft Pick Countdown, No. 7: Dave Butz, the Accomplished Giant

Brett Douglas

Editor's Note: This is the fourth story on our countdown of the 10-best Purdue draft picks in NFL history, and pegged at No. 7 is Dave Butz.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Dave Butz has an admirable football resume, and his accomplishments are the reason why he comes in ranked No. 7 in the 10-best Purdue draft picks in NFL history. 

The defensive tackle, who stood tall at 6-foot-8 and weighed nearly 300 pounds, was drafted in the 1973 NFL Draft in the first round with the fifth overall pick by the St. Louis Cardinals. 

Butz was the epitome of gritty and in his 16-year NFL career, he missed just four games, playing in 216 contests overall. He earned his recognition and was named to the NFL 1980s All-Decade Team and stacked up many more accolades, as well.

What Dave Butz did at Purdue

Dave Butz was simply dominant in his collegiate career and became the best defensive lineman in the country by his senior year. He was a consensus All-American as a senior, the recipient of the Zipp Award as college football's outstanding player and a finalist for the Lombardi Award, presented to the best lineman or linebacker.

By the time Butz was finished playing on Saturdays at Ross Ade Stadium, he finished with 108 tackles, 21 tackles for loss and eight pass breakups in his career for Purdue. He went on to play in the Senior Bowl and won Defensive Most Valuable Player honors.

In 2004, Butz was inducted to the Purdue Intercollegiate Athletics Hall of Fame and a decade later he was enshrined in the College Football Hall of Fame.

What Dave Butz did in the NFL

Butz played his first two seasons in the NFL with the St. Louis Cardinals. In 1973, he was honored as a NFL All-Rookie team selection. 

The Washington Redskins traded for Butz and gave up two first-round draft picks and a second rounder, as well. He went on to play 14 years with his new club in Washington and found his groove. 

Butz helped the Redskins make three Super Bowls, winning two of them, including Super Bowl XVII (defeating the Miami Dolphins 27-17) and Super Bowl XXII (beating the Denver Broncos 42-10). 

His 59.5 sacks ranks third in Washington's franchise history and in 1983, Butz collected himself a career high 11.0 sacks, which propelled him to win NFL Defensive Player of the Year and make his sole Pro Bowl. He was also named first-team All-Pro in 1983 and a season later he was acknowledged as a second-team All-Pro selection.

After Butz retired at 38 years of age, he was named to the NFL 1980s All-Decade Team and was granted a spot in the Washington Redskins Ring of Fame. 

Football

