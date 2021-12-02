David Bell Named Big Ten Receiver of the Year; 14 Purdue Players Earn All-Conference Honors

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — As Purdue football looks ahead to the postseason following an 8-4 record, several Boilermakers were recognized by the Big Ten. In total, 14 players from the program earned All-Conference recognition, including junior wide receiver David Bell, who was named the Richter-Howard Receiver of the Year.

Bell, who was also named first team All-Big Ten, became the second Purdue wide receiver to win the award since Rondale Moore in 2018. He recorded 93 receptions, 1,286 yards and six touchdowns while appearing in 11 games for the Boilermakers this season.

Bell is also one of three finalists for the Biletnikoff Award. He leads the Big Ten in catches per game (8.5) and receiving yards per game (116.9), while ranking second and fourth in the country, respectively.

Purdue junior defensive end George Karlaftis was also tabbed first team All-Big Ten. He collected 36 total tackles, 4.5 sacks and two forced fumbles this season.

Fifth-year senior quarterback Aidan O'Connell was the only Boilermaker named second team All-Big Ten, and 11 players earned honorable mention accolades. Junior tight end Payne Durham was the team's honoree for the Big Ten Sportsmanship Award.

Below is every Purdue player who earned recognition from the Big Ten after the regular season:

Richter-Howard Receiver of the Year

David Bell – WR

First Team All-Big Ten

David Bell – WR

George Karlaftis – DL

Second Team All-Big Ten

Aidan O'Connell – QB

Big Ten Honorable Mention

Jaylan Alexander – LB

Cam Allen – S

Branson Deen – DT

Payne Durham – TE

Mitchell Fineran – K

Jalen Graham – LB/S

Gus Hartwig – OL

Greg Long – OL

Dedrick Mackey – CB

Tyler Witt – OL

Milton Wright – WR

Big Ten Sportsmanship Award

Payne Durham – TE

Become Part of the Boilermakers Country Community!