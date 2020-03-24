Former Purdue Quarterback David Blough Still Sees Future With Detroit Lions

Despite the coronavirus pandemic, the 2020 NFL season has technically begun with free agency in full swing. This year's free agency has been spotlighted even more so since it's the only major U.S. sport still operating.

Last week, the Detroit Lions reached a deal with former Chicago Bears quarterback Chase Daniel. The agreement is for three years and $13.05 million.

Last year, the Lions had to go deep into their bench after starter Matthew Stafford and backup Jeff Driskel suffered season-ending injuries.

Blough stepped into a starting role for five games in Detroit last season and had an interesting path getting there. The former Purdue gunslinger went undrafted but was picked up by the Cleveland Browns during the summer. He spent the preseason with them, but after the last preseason game, Matt Patricia and the Lions traded for Blough to be their third-string quarterback.

Blough completed 94 of 174 passes for 984 yards, with four touchdowns and six interceptions in his five starts. The Lions went 0-5 during that span, but their roster was depleted by injuries late in the season, and judging Blough on that record doesn't tell the full story.

The former Boilermaker had some bright spots along his rookie season. On Thanksgiving Day, Blough had a standout game, including a 75-yard touchdown pass on his first-career attempt and he even caught a touchdown from Danny Amendola in Week 17.

Blough is confident that even though the Lions just signed Daniel, he can still make the roster.

“I proved to myself last year that I can play in the league,” he told Rivals.com. “There is a lot I wish I had done better, but I know that I can play. There is self-doubt at some point, but on Thanksgiving, I found out I can make the plays, make the checks. My best football has yet to be played."

Blough also noted that in the new proposed collective bargain agreement that there are more roster spots on both the practice squad and the active roster. So he's looking to still contend for playing time, and be ready to play if called upon.

“ I am going to improve in the offseason and prove I can be Matthew’s backup and produce when called upon like I did last year," said Blough.