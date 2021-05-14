Sports Illustrated home
New Orleans Saints Bring in Former Purdue DT Lorenzo Neal Jr.

Former Purdue defensive tackle Lorenzo Neal Jr. was invited by the New Orleans Saints for their rookie minicamp this weekend. He recorded six tackles and two pass deflections in 10 games in 2020.
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Nearly two weeks after the end of the 2021 NFL Draft, former Purdue defensive tackle Lorenzo Neal Jr. is getting an opportunity. Neal was invited by the New Orleans Saints for the team's upcoming rookie orientation.

The team's rookie minicamp is scheduled between Friday and Sunday. Neal's father played the first four years of his 16-year NFL career with the Saints. 

Former teammates Grant Hermanns and Tyler Coyle signed undrafted free agent deals after the draft. Rondale Moore and Derrick Barnes were selected on the second day of the NFL Draft on April 30. 

After suffering an ACL injury in 2018, Neal missed the entirety of the 2019 season and decided to return to Purdue as a fifth-year senior. He recorded six tackles and two pass deflections in 10 games in 2020. 

In four college seasons, Neal recorded 72 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, four sacks, five deflections, four forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.

New Orleans currently has six defensive tackles on its roster and also brought in one undrafted free agent at the position. At 6-foot-3, 325 pound pounds, Neal will look to get into better shape and fight for a spot on an active roster or practice squad. 

New Orleans Saints 2021 Undrafted Free Agents 

PlayerPositionSchool

Trill Williams

Safety

Syracuse

Dylan Soehner 

Tight End

Iowa State

Nolan Cooney

Punter

Syracuse

Mike Brown

Offensive Lineman

West Virginina

Stevie Scott III

Running Back

Indiana

Shaq Smith

Linebacker

Marlyand

Eric Burrell

Safety

Wisconsin

Josiah Bronson

Defensive Tackle

Washington

Bryce Thompson

Cornerback

Tennessee

Alex Hoffman

Offensive Lineman

Carroll College

Lawrence Woods

Cornerback 

Truman State

