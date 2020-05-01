Purdue Promotes Domenic Reno to Director of Football Strength and Conditioning

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Purdue football coach Jeff Brohm has promoted Domenic Reno to director of football strength and conditioning.

Reno, who is in his fourth season with the Boilermakers, served as the senior associate director of football strength and conditioning upon his hiring on Jan. 3, 2017. He has been a member of Brohm’s staff for seven consecutive years.

“Dom has earned this role and is the perfect fit to lead our strength and conditioning program,” Brohm said. “He has a wealth of experience and expertise in training and developing elite athletes, both in the professional and collegiate ranks. He has worked within our system for several years now and is very familiar with our program and the players. We know he will do a great job.”

Reno was named the 2017 National Strength and Conditioning Association (NSCA) Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach of the Year. The award considers all assistant coaches working across the country in collegiate athletics.

Reno joined the Boilermakers after three seasons (2014-16) at Western Kentucky as the associate director for football strength and conditioning and the head strength and conditioning coach for track and field. He helped build the Hilltoppers football program into a two-time Conference USA champion team (2015 and 2016). Western Kentucky won the 2014 Bahamas Bowl, 2015 Miami Beach Bowl and 2016 Boca Raton Bowl. The Hilltoppers went 31-10 with Reno on staff.

Western Kentucky won the 2016 men’s indoor and outdoor Conference USA championships, 2015 men’s indoor conference title and 2015 women’s outdoor conference title. The Hilltoppers boasted eight All-Americans at the 2016 NCAA Outdoor Championships, including Emmanuel Dasor, who qualified for the 2016 Olympics in the 200-meter dash, four All-Americans at the 2016 NCAA Indoor Championships, eight at the 2015 NCAA Outdoor Championships and four at the 2015 NCAA Indoor Championships.

Prior to Western Kentucky, Reno spent three seasons (2011-13) with the New York Giants in the National Football League as assistant strength and conditioning coach. The Giants won Super Bowl XLVI in Indianapolis. He worked and trained eight Pro Bowlers while with the Giants, including Victor Cruz, Zack Deossie, Eli Manning, Jason Pierre-Paul, Antrel Rolle, Chris Snee, Justin Tuck and Osi Umenyiora.

Reno worked for six years (2004-10) at Wagner College, where he established the first-ever strength and conditioning program, developing year-round individualized programs for all 22 varsity teams. During his time at Wagner, he also worked for a trio of Minor League Baseball teams. Serving as the head strength and conditioning coach, he spent time with affiliates of the Toronto Blue Jays, San Diego Padres and New York Yankees.

Reno got his start on the collegiate level as a strength and conditioning coach at Boston College (2003-04).

Reno graduated from Worcester State in 2002 with a bachelor’s degree in health education and earned his MBA from Wagner in 2015. He is CSCS, RSCC*D, ISSA, FMS, USAW, PES, USATF and NASE certified.

Reno and his wife, Samantha, were married in the spring of 2019.

