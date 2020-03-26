Former Purdue Legend Drew Brees And Family Donate $5 Million To State of Louisiana

The state of Louisiana has been affected greatly by COVID-19 and in the midst of the disaster, New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees, a former Purdue star, and his family have noticed.

To help out, Brees and his wife donated a whopping $5 million to help those in need in these uncertain times.

"Brittany and I are committing $5,000,000 to the State of Louisiana in 2020. The priority now is helping our communities get through this tough time," Brees said in an Instagram post Thursday morning.

"After considerable research and conversations with local organizations, we will be mobilizing our partnerships with Second Harvest Food Bank, Ochsner Health Systems, Walk-Ons, Jimmy Johns, Smalls Sliders and Waitr to prepare and deliver over 10,000 meals per day throughout Louisiana for as long as it takes to children on meal programs, seniors, and families in need. Let’s all do our part, maintain hope, and get through this together."

In Louisiana, as of Thursday, there have been over 2,300 cases of coronavirus and 83 deaths reported thus far. Most businesses have ceased operations and individuals have been told to stay indoors except for critical needs and a federal disaster declaration has been approved as the state is trying to manage this pandemic.

Brees and his family have displayed their philanthropic side before, setting up the Brees Dream Foundation, a cause that improves the quality of life for cancer patients, and provide care, education and opportunities for children and families in need. Through the foundation, there has been over $33 million contributed to charitable causes globally.

Brees has also donated millions to his alma mater, Purdue University, including creating the Brees Academic Performance Center. The facility for Purdue student-athletes has cultivated learning by providing major resources in tutoring and technology.