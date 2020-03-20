Former Purdue Great Drew Brees Re-Signs With Saints

Despite the coronavirus pandemic, the 2020 NFL season has technically begun with free agency being in full swing. This year's free agency has been spotlighted even more so since it's the only major U.S. sport still operating and because of all of the big-name quarterbacks in this year's market, including former Purdue great Drew Brees.

Brees, 41, agreed to stay with the New Orleans Saints and will return for his 15th season with the team after reaching a two-year deal worth $50 million on Tuesday.

Last season, Brees was limited to 11 games due to a thumb injury. Despite missing five games, Brees still threw for 2,979 yards, 27 touchdowns, only 4 interceptions and led the Saints to the playoffs He also led the NFL in completion percentage for the third consecutive year.

New Orleans returns quite a bit of talent along with Brees and the Saints will likely be contenders once again as the former Boilermaker looks to chase after his second Super Bowl ring in the latter part of his illustrious career.

Arguably the greatest quarterback in Purdue history, Brees led the Boilermakers to a Rose Bowl appearance in 2001 and finished third in the Heisman Trophy voting. He also won the Maxwell Award as the nation's outstanding player in the same season.

Brees set a plethora of records at Purdue, in the Big Ten Conference and in the NCAA and he left as one of the most-decorated players in school history. He's also won a Super Bowl with the Saints.