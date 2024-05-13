5-star CB Tarrion Grant Reclassifies, Joins Purdue's 2024 Recruiting Class
One of the nation's top cornerback prospects in the 2025 recruiting class is heading to Purdue a little earlier than anticipated. On Monday, five-star defensive back Tarrion Grant announced that he has reclassified and will now be a member of the Boilermakers' 2024 class.
Grant, a native of Murfreesboro, Tenn., has already enrolled in classes.
"It's over Boiler nation, I'm on the way," Grant wrote on X. He also shared a video to break the news. Prior to Grant's announcement, coach Ryan Walters hinted at something big with his own social media post, saying, " Nothing like good news on a Monday. You want to see a magic trick?"
Grant ranked as the No. 29 overall prospect in the 2025 class, per On3.com's recruiting rankings. He received a five-star status from the recruiting network.
Grant had several offers on the recruiting front but committed to Purdue over Alabama, Arkansas, Louisville, LSU, Michigan State, Miami, Nebraska and others. The 6-foot-4, 175-pound cornerback is expected to be an immediate impact player for the Boilermakers.
Purdue is entering the second year under Walters and his staff in West Lafayette. After winning the Big Ten West in 2022 under Jeff Brohm, the Boilermakers went into a rebuilding situation in 2023.
The Boilers finished last season with a 4-8 record, but ended the year on a high note by defeating Indiana to keep the Old Oaken Bucket in West Lafayette. Purdue is looking to rebuild into a contender in the Big Ten, and the addition of Grant in 2024 is a big step in the right direction.
Purdue opens the 2024 season on Saturday, Aug. 31 against Indiana State at Ross-Ade Stadium.
