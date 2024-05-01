Purdue Receives First OL Commit of 2025 Class with Pledge From Ta'Khyian Whitset
Purdue has its first verbal commitment from an offensive lineman in the 2025 recruiting class. On Tuesday, the Boilermakers received a pledge from three-star offensive tackle Ta'Khyian Whitset.
Whitset is a 6-foot-5, 265-pound offensive lineman out of Antioch, Tenn. He held 15 offers, picking Purdue over East Carolina, Liberty, Vanderbilt, Western Kentucky, Arkansas State and others.
Whitset made his commitment official with a post on X.
Per The Tennessean, Whitset finished the 2023 high school season at Antioch with 10 pancake blocks and did not allow a quarterback sack or hurry in 11 games. He was a third-team All-Midstate selection and earned the Region 5-6A Offensive Lineman of the Year award.
Whitset is listed as a three-star prospect by 247Sports, ranked as the No. 63 offensive tackle in the class. He's also listed as the No. 25 player out of Tennessee.
Following Whitset's verbal pledge, Purdue now has six commitments in the 2025 cycle. The Boilermakers rank 37th nationally and sit ninth among Big Ten teams.
Whitset becomes the second player out of Tennessee to commit to Purdue. In January, the Boilers received a pledge from four-star cornerback Tarrion Grant, a native of Murfreesboro. He's ranked as the No. 52 overall player in the class and is currently top top-rated prospect in Purdue's 2025 class.
