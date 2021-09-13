Former Boilermaker Drew Brees Will be on the Call for NBC When Purdue Plays Notre Dame

Former Boilermaker legend Drew Brees will be a game analyst for NBC Sports when Purdue football takes on Notre Dame on Saturday in South Bend, Indiana. He is the program's all-time leader is completions, passing yards and touchdown passes.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — As Purdue football prepares to take on Notre Dame on Saturday in South Bend, Indiana, fans can look forward to seeing a familiar face when NBC Sports begins its television broadcast of the game.

Former Boilermaker legend Drew Brees will be on the call as an analyst for NBC when the team plays the Fighting Irish. He played for Purdue between 1997 and 2000, recording program records of 1,026 completions, 11,792 passing yards and 90 passing touchdowns during his college career.

Brees helped orchestrate the Boilermakers' Rose Bowl appearance as a senior in 2000. He completed 309 of his 512 pass attempts for 3,668 yards and 26 touchdowns in 12 games.

Purdue finished the year 8-4 after suffering a 34-24 loss in the Rose Bowl at the hands of Washington.

Brees went on to have a 20-year career in the NFL and was drafted with the first pick of the second round in 2001 by the San Diego Chargers. He was the second quarterback taken in the draft, following Virginia Tech's Michael Vick.

After five seasons with the Chargers, Brees was traded to the New Orleans Saints, where he spent the rest of his career. He guided the team to its first Super Bowl victory during the 2009 season.

Brees is the NFL's all-time leader in career pass completions, career completion percentage, and regular-season passing yards. He is also second in career touchdown passes and career pass attempts.

Brees holds the record for consecutive games with a touchdown pass, breaking the feat previously held by Johnny Unitas for 52 years.

After retiring at the end of the 2020 season, Brees joined NBC as a studio analyst for Football Night in America and a game analyst for Notre Dame football. He will also work the Super Bowl and Olympics for the network.

Purdue is scheduled to play Notre Dame on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET. As of Monday morning, Purdue is a 7.5-point underdog on the road, according to sports gambling website FanDuel.com. The over/under is 58.5 points.

