Former Purdue Defensive End DaMarcus Mitchell Makes Patriots' Initial 53-Man Roster

Former Purdue defensive end DaMarcus Mitchell has made the New England Patriots' initial 53-man roster ahead of the 2022 NFL season. He went undrafted after spending two seasons with the Boilermakers.

Mitchell joined the Purdue football program in 2020 after spending two years at Southwest Mississippi Community College. He appeared in 14 games and tallied 58 total tackles, 13.0 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks.

As a senior during the 2021 season, Mitchell was second on the team with 4.5 sacks despite missing four games. He registered 25 total tackles and 7.0 tackles for loss on the year.

Mitchell stepped up during the team's 48-45 overtime victory over Tennessee in the Music City Bowl as fellow defensive end George Karlaftis elected to miss the matchup ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft.

In his final college game, Mitchell posted four tackles and a sack that resulted in a Volunteers forced fumble as time was running down in the first half. The Boilermakers recovered the ball with less than a minute left to play, allowing the offense to score a touchdown and take the lead 23-21 before halftime.

Mitchell has shown flashes as an edge rusher for the Patriots and improved his stock by making plays on special teams. He registered a sack in the team's 20-10 victory over the Carolina Panthers on Aug. 19.

The Patriots are scheduled to open the 2022 NFL season on the road against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Sept. 11, at 1 p.m. ET.

