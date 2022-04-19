Former Purdue Football Star Rod Woodson Named XFL Head Coach for 2023 Season

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Rod Woodson, a former Purdue football star who went on to have a renowned career in the NFL, will be one of eight head coaches when the XFL makes its return in 2023, the league announced.

Woodson is joined by Reggie Barlow, Anthony Becht, Terrell Buckley, Jim Haslett, Wade Phillips, Bob Stoops and Hines Ward.

“Our head coaches are a diverse group of leaders, champions and hall of famers with experience competing and coaching at the highest level in football. Not only will they be mentors to our players, but they are also ambassadors of the XFL as we work together to build tomorrow’s league,” XFL Co-Owner and Chairwoman Danny Garcia said in a release. “What is most exciting about our talented coaches is that they all share our vision for the XFL and are committed to advancing the game of football for players and making it into a must-watch program for fans. The XFL is anchored in the belief of opportunity, and, just like our players, these football legends will drive the future of the game.”

Woodson was a standout cornerback with the Boilermakers from 1983 to 1986 and also spent time as a return specialist, running back and wide receiver. He was named first-team All-Big Ten three times and was a two-time first-team All-American.

He also garnered All-American honors twice as an accomplished track and field athlete while competing in hurdles.

The Fort Wayne, Indiana, native left Purdue with 13 individual records, tying the school record with 11 career interceptions. Woodson currently is ranked in the top ten in career interceptions, solo tackles, total tackles, passes deflected, and kickoff return yardage as a Boilermaker.

Woodson was inducted into the Purdue Intercollegiate Athletics Hall of Fame in 2003 and later inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2016.

Woodson will join the XFL after serving as an analyst for the NFL Network, the Big Ten Network and Westwood one. Following an illustrious 17-year career in the NFL, he held coaching positions with the Cincinnati Bengals and Denver Broncos as the Bill Walsh Minority Coaching Fellow and spent the 2011 and 2015-2017 seasons as the cornerbacks coach of the Oakland Raiders.

As a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers, San Francisco 49ers, Baltimore Ravens and Oakland Raiders, Woodson compiled 1,049 career tackles, 71 interceptions and 17 touchdowns. He holds the NFL record for the most interceptions returned for a touchdown with 12.

Woodson was drafted with the 10th overall pick in the 1987 NFL Draft by the Steelers. There, he would spend 10 years before spending just one season with the 49ers. As a member of the Ravens, Woodson helped the team to a Super Bowl XXXV win at the end of the 2000 season.

The former Boilermaker would spend his final two seasons with the Raiders. Throughout his career, Woodson earned an NFL Defensive Player of the Year award, was a first-team All-Pro six times and was an 11-time Pro Bowl selection. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2009.

“This is yet another huge moment for the XFL. I have experienced first-hand the positive influence and impact that coaches can have on a player’s life, and with our group of smart, accomplished and motivating head coaches, I expect nothing less," XFL Co-Owner Dwayne Johnson said. "Not only will these coaches be mentors to our players, but they will be a big part of the cities in which we will operate. Stay tuned."

The XFL is scheduled to kick off in February of 2023

