Former Purdue WR Rondale Moore Carted Off Field During Falcons Training Camp
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Rondale Moore suffered a major setback on Wednesday. The former Purdue star was carted off the field during training camp on Wednesday, sustaining an apparent leg injury.
Per SI Now's Daniel Flick, Moore was carted off the field with a "towel over his head." His Falcons teammates held a team-wide prayer circle as he exited the facility. ESPN reporter Marcel Louis-Jacques added that Moore had an air cast on his right leg and was transported to the Baptist Health medical facility.
Moore, who spent his first three NFL seasons with the Arizona Cardinals, was in his first year with the Falcons. In three seasons in the league, Moore tallied 131 receptions for 1,170 yards and three touchdowns. He also accounted for 244 rush yards and 473 return yards.
Prior to his NFL career, Moore was a standout at Purdue. He burst onto the scene as a true freshman in 2018. He piled up a Big Ten-leading 1,258 receiving yards and had 12 touchdowns on 114 receptions.
He also accounted for 662 return yards, 213 rushing yards and 82 punt return yards while scoring 14 total touchdowns on the season. Moore was named Big Ten Freshman of the Year, Big Ten Receiver of the Year and earned first-team All-Big Ten honors in 2018.
Nationally, Moore was an All-American and won the Paul Hornung Award and Paul Warfield Trophy.
In three seasons with the Boilermakers, Moore totaled 1,915 receiving yards, 248 rushing yards, 813 kick return yards and 118 punt return yards. He accounted for 17 total touchdowns.
Moore was selected by the Cardinals in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft with the 49th overall pick.
