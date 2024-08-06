Purdue's Devin Mockobee Named to Preseason Watch List for Nation's Top Running Back
After leading Purdue in rushing each of the last two seasons, running back Devin Mockobee has found his name on a preseason watch list. The junior is an early candidate for the Doak Walker Award, presented to the nation's top running back.
Mockobee was one of 87 college football running backs included on the preseason watch list. The list of candidates was released Tuesday.
In his first two seasons in West Lafayette, Mockobee has rushed for 1,779 yards and 15 touchdowns. He's also caught 51 passes for 454 yards and a score. He began his career as a walk-on under Jeff Brohm in 2022.
When Ryan Walters was named coach of the program after the conclusion of the 2022 regular season, he rewarded Mockobee with a scholarship.
Mockobee has come close to eclipsing the 1,000-yard mark in each of his first two seasons. He tallied 968 yards as a freshman in 2022 and 811 last season. While winning is the primary focus for the Boilermakers, the junior running back still thinks it will be unique to hit that milestone.
"To have a 1,000-yard rusher, I think it'd definitely be special. I'm never one that's chasing accolades really, because the main thing is the main thing, but it would definitely be cool," Mockobee said after the first day of fall camp.
Purdue has not produced a 1,000-yard rusher since 2008, when Kory Sheets hit the mark.
Mockobee doesn't concern himself with individual accolades or honors, but having his name listed on the watch list for the Doak Walker Award proves that he's opened up some eyes nationally.
What will we see from the running back as he begins his third season with the Boilermakers?
