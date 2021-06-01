Big Ten Network Highlights David Bell's First Touchdown For Purdue in Conference Play

In two seasons at Purdue, wide receiver Bell has appeared in 18 games and registered 139 catches, 1,660 yards and 15 touchdowns. He is expected to be a 2022 NFL Draft pick.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Big Ten network highlighted Purdue junior wide receiver David Bell's first touchdown grab against conference competition Tuesday on Twitter.

On Oct. 12, 2019, Bell caught a 23-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Jake Plummer to take a 6-0 first-quarter lead over Maryland at Ross-Ade Stadium. It was Purdue's homecoming game, too.

The Boilermakers toppled the Terrapins 40-14, and Bell finished the game with nine receptions, 138 yards and two scores as a freshman.

The performance earned Bell recognition as the Big Ten Freshman of the Week. He ended the 2019 season tied for the league lead with 86 catches and also recorded 1,035 yards and seven touchdown grabs.

Bell appeared in all 12 games for the Boilermakers as a freshman and made at least one catch in each contest. He was named Big Ten Freshman of the Year, an All-Big Ten Honorable Mention and a First-Team Associated Press Freshman All-American selection.

In two seasons with the program, Bell has appeared in 18 games and registered 139 catches, 1,660 yards and 15 touchdowns. He is expected to be a 2022 NFL Draft pick.

