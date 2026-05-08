Friday Night Lights Returning to Ross-Ade Stadium in 2026
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Purdue will again host a Friday night game at Ross-Ade Stadium in 2026. It was announced on Friday that the Boilermakers' game against Washington has been moved to Friday, Oct. 16, and will be played at 8 p.m. ET. FOX will broadcast the Big Ten clash in West Lafayette.
This will be the second consecutive season in which Purdue is playing Washington. Last year, the Boilermakers traveled to Seattle for a matchup with the Huskies. Washington won that game 49-13.
Last season, Purdue hosted one Friday night game, playing rival Indiana on Friday, Nov. 28.
Purdue's matchup against Washington on Oct. 16 is the only current game in which it knows a kickoff time. More start times are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.
The Boilers and Huskies have played a total of 11 times, with Washington leading the series 8-2-1. Purdue's last win came in the 2002 Sun Bowl, winning the game 34-24.
Purdue and Washington's post-spring power ranking
Following the conclusion of spring practices, ESPN released a power ranking of every Big Ten team's offseason. Neither Purdue nor Washington was listed in the top half of the conference.
Washington was listed at No. 12, while Purdue came in near the bottom at No. 17. ESPN ranked those teams based on returning talent, incoming transfer players and high school recruits, and outgoing production.
Purdue and Washington had different levels of success last year. The Boilermakers finished with a 2-10 record, failing to win a Big Ten game. Washington went 9-4, which included an upset win over No. 23 Illinois. The Huskies also defeated Boise State in the L.A. Bowl.
Purdue's 2026 football schedule
Although times and television networks are still being released for the upcoming college football season, here's a look at what we know regarding Purdue's schedule for the 2026 campaign.
- Saturday, Sept. 5 — vs. Indiana State
- Saturday, Sept. 12 — vs. Wake Forest
- Saturday, Sept. 19 — at UCLA
- Saturday, Sept. 26 — vs. Notre Dame
- Saturday, Oct. 3 — at Illinois
- Saturday, Oct. 10 — vs. Minnesota
- Friday, Oct. 16 — vs. Washington (8 p.m. ET, FOX)
- Saturday, Oct. 24 — BYE WEEK
- Saturday, Oct. 31 — at Penn State
- Saturday, Nov. 7 — vs. Maryland
- Saturday, Nov. 14 — at Iowa
- Saturday, Nov. 21 — vs. Wisconsin
- Saturday, Nov. 28 — at Indiana
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Dustin Schutte is the publisher of Purdue Boilermakers on SI and has spent more than a decade working in sports journalism. His career began in 2013, when he covered Big Ten football. He remained in that role for eight years before working at On SI to cover the Boilermakers. Dustin graduated from Manchester University in Indiana in 2010, where he played for the men's tennis team.Follow SchutteDustin