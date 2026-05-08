Friday Night Lights Returning to Ross-Ade Stadium in 2026

Purdue will again host a Friday night game at Ross-Ade Stadium in 2026. It was announced on Friday that the Boilermakers' game against Washington has been moved to Friday, Oct. 16, and will be played at 8 p.m. ET. FOX will broadcast the Big Ten clash in West Lafayette.

This will be the second consecutive season in which Purdue is playing Washington. Last year, the Boilermakers traveled to Seattle for a matchup with the Huskies. Washington won that game 49-13.

Last season, Purdue hosted one Friday night game, playing rival Indiana on Friday, Nov. 28.

Purdue's matchup against Washington on Oct. 16 is the only current game in which it knows a kickoff time. More start times are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

The Boilers and Huskies have played a total of 11 times, with Washington leading the series 8-2-1. Purdue's last win came in the 2002 Sun Bowl, winning the game 34-24.

Purdue and Washington's post-spring power ranking

Purdue Boilermakers quarterback Ryan Browne (15) looks on. | Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

Following the conclusion of spring practices, ESPN released a power ranking of every Big Ten team's offseason. Neither Purdue nor Washington was listed in the top half of the conference.

Washington was listed at No. 12, while Purdue came in near the bottom at No. 17. ESPN ranked those teams based on returning talent, incoming transfer players and high school recruits, and outgoing production.

Purdue and Washington had different levels of success last year. The Boilermakers finished with a 2-10 record, failing to win a Big Ten game. Washington went 9-4, which included an upset win over No. 23 Illinois. The Huskies also defeated Boise State in the L.A. Bowl.

Purdue's 2026 football schedule

Purdue Boilermakers head coach Barry Odom takes the field with his team. | David Banks-Imagn Images

Although times and television networks are still being released for the upcoming college football season, here's a look at what we know regarding Purdue's schedule for the 2026 campaign.

Saturday, Sept. 5 — vs. Indiana State

Saturday, Sept. 12 — vs. Wake Forest

Saturday, Sept. 19 — at UCLA

Saturday, Sept. 26 — vs. Notre Dame

Saturday, Oct. 3 — at Illinois

Saturday, Oct. 10 — vs. Minnesota

Friday, Oct. 16 — vs. Washington (8 p.m. ET, FOX)

Saturday, Oct. 24 — BYE WEEK

Saturday, Oct. 31 — at Penn State

Saturday, Nov. 7 — vs. Maryland

Saturday, Nov. 14 — at Iowa

Saturday, Nov. 21 — vs. Wisconsin

Saturday, Nov. 28 — at Indiana

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