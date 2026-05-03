Purdue Football Makes Top 6 for Talented Texas Linebacker

A talented linebacker out of Bridge City, Texas, is strongly considering a commitment to Purdue.

On Sunday, three-star linebacker Bryce Breeden revealed the top six schools he's considering for his commitment. Along with Purdue, the Texas native is also interested in Arkansas, Arizona, Michigan, Northwestern and TCU.

Breeden received an offer from Purdue back in December and will take an official visit to campus on June 6. He has earned more than 30 offers on the recruiting front, per 247Sports. The linebacker is listed at 6-foot-1 and 205 pounds.

Breeden has been a force at the linebacker position during his high school career at Bridge City High School. He has piled up more than 100 tackles in each of the last two seasons, causing a lot of problems in opposing backfields, too.

During the 2025 season, Breeden tallied 109 tackles, 19 tackles for loss, eight sacks and forced three fumbles. Over the last two years, he's accounted for 226 tackles, 39 tackles for loss, 14 sacks and seven forced fumbles.

Purdue defensive coordinator Kevin Kane has been the primary recruiter for Breeden during the process.

Breeden ranks as the No. 98 linebacker in the 2027 recruiting class. He's also considered the No. 137 prospect out of Texas.

What does Purdue's 2027 recruiting class currently look like?

Purdue Boilermakers head coach Barry Odom looks on. | Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

It's still incredibly early in the recruiting process, but the Boilermakers have just three players verbally committed to the 2027 class. All three pledges are offensive prospects.

Three-star wide receiver Dallas Crescenzo was the first to commit to the program, doing so back in October 2025.

Following Purdue's Spring Showcase, the Boilers landed commitments from two more offensive prospects. Three-star running back Amos Bradford and three-star quarterback Jackie Ryder both verbally committed to the program hours after Purdue ended its spring practice schedule.

Crescenzo is a 6-foot, 183-pound wide receiver out of Bastrop, Texas. Bradford is listed as a 6-foot, 170-pound running back out of Hollywood, Fla., and Ryder is a 6-foot-5, 215-pound quarterback from Winnetka, Ill.

With those three commitments, Purdue's 2027 recruiting class currently ranks No. 66 nationally. The Boilers also sit No. 17 among Big Ten teams.

The summer months are when recruiting really picks up for college football teams, so keep an eye on any movement the Boilermakers make during that stretch of time.

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