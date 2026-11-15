Hammering Down: Purdue Football Staring Down an Offseason of Difficult Decisions

In the moments after a 41-13 win over Minnesota, there was an air of optimism swarming Purdue's football program. The Boilermakers won back-to-back games and were sitting with a 3-3 record. After three long seasons, it looked like the team finally turned a corner.

If Purdue did turn the corner, it ran straight into a hall of mirrors. For the last four weeks, Barry Odom's team has been trying to find the exit out of the Big Ten's cellar, but it has repeatedly banged its head against the glass.

Washington, Penn State and Maryland all picked up their first Big Ten win over Purdue. Iowa kept its College Football Playoff hopes alive with a dominant win on Saturday. A program that once hoped for a potential bowl berth is gasping for air. The Boilers have lost four straight games and appear destined for a 3-9 season. Technically, it's an improvement from last year, but not enough to satisfy a hungry fanbase in West Lafayette.

The downward spiral is leading to an offseason full of difficult decisions, particularly for athletic director Tommy McClelland. Does he believe Odom is the guy who can turn things around if given enough time and resources? Or will the new AD decide to take control of the program and lead the search for a third head coach in the last four years?

There is not an easy solution to Purdue's football problem right now, but change is imminent. It's going to be a busy and chaotic offseason in West Lafayette.

Giving Odom one more season to produce

Oct 18, 2025; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Purdue Boilermakers head coach Barry Odom takes the field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Purdue's easiest, most cost-effective choice would be to allow Odom the opportunity to prove in 2027 that he's the one who can turn this program around. Even in today's era, two years is hardly enough time to resurrect a desolate program that has fallen on difficult times — although there are plenty of examples of quick turnarounds across college football.

What's the risk of retaining Odom?

Purdue must already replace its defensive coordinator after firing Kevin Kane nine games into the 2026 season. Considering the offensive struggles and red zone woes in recent weeks, there's a strong chance that Odom cuts ties with offensive coordinator Josh Henson. There's always attrition among position coaches.

How many players on the current roster will head for the transfer portal after a potential three-win season in which both coordinators are being replaced? How long will it take to build continuity among a new staff and another influx of transfer additions?

If Odom remains the man on the headset in West Lafayette, he'll likely be starting from scratch. The 2027 campaign would become a bowl-or-bust type of season. How many coordinators are signing up for a one-year flyer at Purdue?

Attracting top coordinators and Big Ten talent out of the transfer portal just leveled up on the difficulty meter.

What's the problem with firing Odom?

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Sep 4, 2026; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers athletics director Tommy McClelland looks on. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If we're going to be realistic, Purdue doesn't belong in the business of replacing a head coach every two seasons. It's already a hard sell to potential candidates, and multiple examples of "get it fixed in two years or you're out" aren't going to appeal to many high-level coaches.

Purdue has been at the bottom of the Big Ten financially in roster spending. It fired Ryan Walters after two seasons. Things haven't progressed much under Odom, causing plenty of uproar among the fans.

College football is a "what have you done for me lately" business. Regardless of the job, coaches are expected to show improvement and progress year after year. But it's reasonable to believe that if Purdue moves on from Odom, the pool of candidates knocking on the door to take his place will be limited.

It's not impossible to win at Purdue. Joe Tiller did it. Jeff Brohm did it. Even with limited resources, the Boilermakers can be competitive in the Big Ten. With the College Football Playoff expanding to 24 teams, this program is capable of earning a seat at the table every handful of years.

Moving on from multiple coaches after two seasons, though? At a place that reportedly had the lowest budget in the conference? The optics aren't great.

What's next?

Sep 19, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; Purdue Boilermakers head coach Barry Odom. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Are you ready for some shocking honesty? I have no idea what McClelland's move will be when the season ends. He's between a rock and a hard place. It's probably not something he expected to face so early in his tenure.

There's still one way in which Odom can quiet the critics and make McClelland's job easier. As defeatist as it may sound, a win over Wisconsin on Senior Day likely guarantees the head coach a third season.

Purdue hasn't beaten Wisconsin since 2003, losing each of the last 18 meetings. A win over the Badgers wouldn't cure everything plaguing this program, but it would provide some tangible evidence of progress.

A three-win season in the Big Ten and a 4-8 campaign after a 2-10 record in 2025 isn't a giant leap forward, but it's at least a baby step in the right direction. A loss, and the Boilers are staring down a 3-9 season and carry a six-game losing streak into the offseason.

Only two weeks separate Purdue from the end of the 2026 season. Have your seatbelts on standby. No matter what happens in the offseason, it's going to be a bumpy ride.

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