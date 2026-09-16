What is Purdue Football's Spending Budget? How Does it Compare to Others in the Big Ten?

When Tommy McClelland was hired to be Purdue's next athletic director, the university's goal was to bring in someone who could generate new and innovative revenue streams. A recent report from The Athletic shows why that was the case. The Boilermakers are operating with one of the lowest budgets in college football.

Recent findings from David Ubben and The Athletic estimate that Purdue is operating with a $16-$20 million budget, which is among the 13 lowest in the country. Three other Power Four teams are in that same category: Pitt, Stanford and Wake Forest.

The only teams operating below the Boilers in major college football are UCF, Houston, Oklahoma State, Kansas, Arizona, Iowa State, Cincinnati, Duke and Boston College.

Yes, Purdue is the only team in the Big Ten operating at or less than a $16-$20 million roster.

Purdue was in the Big Ten Championship Game in 2022, but has fallen on hard times since Jeff Brohm's departure. Since the 2023 campaign, the Boilermakers have won just eight games. They have not defeated a Power Four opponent in over two seasons.

As this report illustrates, Purdue needs to win football games to garner more interest in the program. More importantly, though, McClelland must act quickly to find ways to generate revenue and help head coach Barry Odom and his coaching staff.

How are other Big Ten programs operating?

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Indiana Hoosiers head coach Curt Cignetti hoists the trophy. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The gap between Purdue and programs at the top is extremely wide. Ohio State and Oregon are both operating between $48 and $54 million for the 2026 season. USC, Indiana and Michigan are all in the $36-$40 million range.

The Boilermakers are more comparable to programs like Rutgers, Illinois, Minnesota and Iowa. All of those programs are working in the $17-$23 million range.

Interestingly, Purdue will play three of those teams during the 2026 season: Illinois (Oct. 3), Minnesota (Oct. 10) and Iowa (Nov. 14).

Purdue is likely never going to compete at the top of this list. It doesn't have the access, resources and following of programs like Ohio State and Oregon, at least not at the moment. But if the Boilermakers could get into the middle of the Big Ten, it could make a world of difference for the future of the program.

What does it mean?

Sep 4, 2026; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers head coach Barry Odom looks on during warmups. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This report from The Athletic illustrates just how important McClelland's job is moving forward. It's why he talked at length about finding new ways to generate revenue to assist the athletic department, especially the football program.

Purdue doesn't have any time to waste, either. As seasons progress and the landscape of college athletics continues to change, the budgets are likely to increase. The Boilers can't sit idly by hoping for something magical to happen.

Obviously, this isn't the easiest task for Odom. Operating with the lowest budget in the Big Ten puts him behind the 8-ball. But he must find a way to win games and make Purdue an appealing product again.

McClelland and Odom must work hand-in-hand to find success so that Purdue's budget can be more competitive in the Big Ten.

Get top Boilermakers stories, expert analysis, and can't-miss moments straight to your inbox for free by signing up for the Purdue Boilermakers on SI newsletter!