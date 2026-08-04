How Many of Purdue Football's 2026 Opponents Are Ranked in the Preseason Coaches Poll?

There's been plenty of talk this offseason about Purdue having a lighter schedule compared to past seasons. Here's the catch, though: there are still five ranked opponents that the Boilermakers will play in 2026. While it may not feature traditional powers like Ohio State, Oregon, Michigan or USC, it's still a tough road ahead for Barry Odom's team.

On Tuesday, the USA Today Preseason Coaches Poll was released, listing out the top 25 teams for the upcoming season. Five of Purdue's opponents were included, and one other received votes. Here's a look at the ranked opponents on the Boilers' schedule.

#5 Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback CJ Carr (13) throws a pass. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Date of game — Saturday, Sept. 26

The highest-ranked opponent on Purdue's schedule is also the first top-25 team it will face this season. The Fighting Irish come to West Lafayette to close out September. It will be the fourth game of the season for the Boilermakers and will round out a tough non-conference slate that also includes Wake Forest. Notre Dame has won each of the last 10 meetings against Purdue, including a 56-30 victory in South Bend last fall.

#6 Indiana Hoosiers

Indiana Hoosiers head coach Curt Cignetti. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Date of game — Saturday, Nov. 28

Purdue heads to Bloomington to close out the regular season in the Old Oaken Bucket Game. The Hoosiers have dominated the Boilers since the arrival of Curt Cignetti. Indiana has won the last two contests by a combined score of 122-3. As of right now, the two most challenging games on Purdue's 2026 schedule are against its two in-state rivals.

#17 Penn State Nittany Lions

Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Rocco Becht (3). | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Date of game — Saturday, Oct. 31

Putting Penn State in the top 25 is a curious choice after the program finished 7-6 last season. Yes, Matt Campbell is a proven coach, but this is his first year in Happy Valley. Shouldn't there be at least a "wait-and-see" element to the Nittany Lions? Penn State could end up becoming a really good football team, but of the squads mentioned on this list, Campbell's is the least deserving of a spot in the Coaches Poll to start the year.

#19 Washington Huskies

Washington Huskies quarterback Demond Williams Jr. (2) during warm-ups. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Date of game — Friday, Oct. 16

Ryan Walters returns to West Lafayette in October as Washington's defensive coordinator. The Huskies took a big leap under Jedd Fisch last season, finishing with a 9-4 record. How will they perform after traveling across the country and playing on a Friday night? Washington has one of the top quarterbacks in the country in Demond Williams Jr., which is a big reason why the Huskies open the season ranked inside the top 20.

#23 Iowa Hawkeyes

Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Date of game — Saturday, Nov. 14

There are several media people out there who believe Iowa can be a potential College Football Playoff contender this fall. I'm not sure I'm willing to go that far, but the Hawkeyes are consistently winning eight or more games. If they can figure out their quarterback situation, they'll be a tough team to beat. Purdue has had some success against Iowa at Kinnick Stadium in the past, going 2-2 in the last four meetings, but it's going to be a difficult place to get a win, especially in November.

RV: Illinois Fighting Illini

Illinois Fighting Illini running back Ca'Lil Valentine (5) dodges tackles. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Date of game — Saturday, Oct. 3

This is probably exactly where Illinois belongs. We don't really know what to expect from the Fighting Illini after losing so many key contributors, but Bret Bielema has earned respect across the country after leading the program to a 19-7 record over the last two years.

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