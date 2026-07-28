How to Watch Barry Odom and the Boilermakers at Big Ten Football Media Days
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The start of Purdue's 2026 season is still more than one month away, but we've reached the first major milestone of the offseason: Big Ten Football Media Days. This year's event begins on Tuesday, July 28, and runs through Thursday, July 30.
Head coach Barry Odom and the Boilermakers will be in Chicago on Wednesday, talking about the preparations for his second season in West Lafayette. Joining him in the Windy City will be starting quarterback Ryan Browne, star linebacker Charles Correa and veteran wide receiver De'Nylon Morrissette.
Odom will take the podium for 15 minutes on Wednesday afternoon in Chicago. Later in the day, the head coach and players will join Big Ten Network for a short television segment. There will also be individual breakout sessions during the day.
Here's the schedule for Purdue at Big Ten Media Days this week.
Purdue at Big Ten Media Days
- What: Big Ten Football Media Days
- When: Wednesday, July 29, 2026
- Where: Hilton Chicago in Chicago, Ill.
- Odom's podium time: 1-1:15 p.m. ET
- TV: Big Ten Network
- BTN time: TBD
Boilers picked to finish last
For a third consecutive year, the expectations are low for Purdue from a national media perspective. Once again, the Boilermakers were picked to finish last in the conference standings in polls run by USA Today and Cleveland.com. The program was also picked to finish last in 2024 and 2025.
The projection is understandable considering the past two seasons in West Lafayette. Purdue has gone just 3-21 over the past two years, failing to win a single Big Ten game.
However, Odom and his staff did an excellent job in the NCAA transfer portal during the offseason, assembling a top-25 class. The Boilermakers improved at nearly every position, bringing in experience and production to help.
Predictions may not favor the Boilermakers heading into 2026, but it provides additional motivation for the program as it tries to steer the train back on the tracks in West Lafayette.
Full Media Days schedule for Wednesday, July 29
- 12:30-12:45 p.m. — P.J. Fleck, Minnesota
- 12:45-1:00 p.m. — Pat Fitzgerald, Michigan State
- 1:00-1:15 p.m. — Barry Odom, Purdue
- 1:15-1:30 p.m. — Ryan Day, Ohio State
- 1:30-1:45 p.m. — Bob Chesney, UCLA
- 1:45-2:00 p.m. — Dan Lanning, Oregon
- 2:00-6:00 p.m. — Individual podiums & Big Ten Network interviews
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Dustin Schutte is the publisher of Purdue Boilermakers on SI and has spent more than a decade working in sports journalism. His career began in 2013, when he covered Big Ten football. He remained in that role for eight years before working at On SI to cover the Boilermakers. Dustin graduated from Manchester University in Indiana in 2010, where he played for the men's tennis team.Follow SchutteDustin