How to Watch Purdue Football vs. No. 4 Penn State
It's hard to believe, but Saturday marks the final game inside Ross-Ade Stadium for the 2024 season for Purdue. The Boilermakers will host Senior Day this weekend, hosting No. 4 Penn State to close out the home schedule.
Purdue has dropped nine straight games to Penn State, though they've had some tight games. Can the Boilermakers pull off an upset on Senior Day?
Here's everything you need to know about Saturday's matchup.
- Who: Purdue Boilermakers (1-8, 0-6 in Big Ten) vs. No. 4 Penn State Nittany Lions (8-1, 5-1 in Big Ten)
- What: Big Ten Conference game/Purdue's Senior Day
- When: Saturday, Nov. 16 at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind. (61,441)
- TV: CBS
- TV announcers: Brad Nessler (play-by-play), Gary Danielson (analyst)
- Radio: Boilermaker Sports Network — WAZY 96.5 FM (Lafayette); WKJG 100.9 FM (Fort Wayne); WNDE 1260 AM (Indianapolis); WGBF 1280 (Evansville); View all listings: CLICK HERE
- Radio announcers: Tim Newton (play-by-play); Mark Hermann (analyst); Kelly Kitchel (reporter); Rob Blackman (pregame/halftime/postgame).
- Point spread: Penn State is a 28.5-point favorite over Purdue, via FanDuel.com.
- Purdue 2023 record: 4-8 overall, 3-6 in the Big Ten
- Penn State 2023 record: 10-3 overall, 7-2 in the Big Ten
- Series history: Penn State leads the all-time series 16-3-1
- Last meeting: Purdue and Penn State last played on Sept. 1, 2022, the season opener that year. It was a back-and-forth game, but the Nittany Lions squeaked out a 35-31 victory at Ross-Ade Stadium, their ninth consecutive win in the series.
- Weather: According to weather.com, the high in West Lafayette is 57 degrees and the low is 42 degrees. At kickoff, the temperature is expected to be 57 degrees, but it will continue to drop throughout the game. Wind is expected to be between 2-to-10 miles per hour, with gusts up to 26 miles per hour. There is a 0% chance of rain, but it will be mostly cloudy skies.
Meet the coaches
Ryan Walters, Purdue: Walters is in his second season as the coach at Purdue, coming off a 4-8 campaign in 2023. Although Walters had stops as a defensive coordinator at Missouri and Illinois, he acknowledged that he met some challenges in his first season as the leader of a program. Throughout the offseason, Walters said he "learned a lot" in his first year with the Boilermakers. Walters' second season has gotten off to a roller coaster start, with Purdue defeating Indiana State 49-0 in the opener and falling 66-7 to Notre Dame and Oregon State 38-21 in the first three games of the 2024 campaign. Purdue enters Saturday's game 0-6 in Big Ten play.
James Franklin, Penn State: Franklin is in his 11th season at Penn State, entering Saturday's game with a record of 96-40 during his career in State College. In over a decade with the Nittany Lions, Franklin has the program at the top of the Big Ten standings nearly ever season. Penn State has enjoyed five seasons with 10 wins or more and claimed a Big Ten championship in 2016. The Nittany Lions have reached a bowl game every year under Franklin, except in 2020 (COVID-19 pandemic). Prior to taking the job at Penn State, Franklin was the head coach at Vanderbilt for three seasons (2011-13). While in Nashville, he led the Commodores to a 24-15 record, including back-to-back 9-4 seasons in 2012 and 2013.
Purdue 2024 football schedule
- Aug. 31: vs. Indiana State (W, 49-0)
- Sept. 7: BYE
- Sept. 14: vs. Notre Dame (L, 66-7)
- Sept. 21: at Oregon State (L, 38-21)
- Sept. 28: vs. Nebraska (L, 28-10)
- Oct. 5: at Wisconsin (L, 52-6)
- Oct. 12: at Illinois (L, 50-49 OT)
- Oct. 18: vs. Oregon (L. 35-0)
- Oct. 26: BYE
- Nov. 2: vs. Northwestern (L, 26-20 OT)
- Nov. 9: at Ohio State (L, 45-0)
- Nov. 16: vs. Penn State
- Nov. 22: at Michigan State
- Nov. 30: at Indiana
Penn State 2024 football schedule
- Aug. 31: at West Virginia (W, 34-12)
- Sept. 7: vs. Bowling Green (W, 34-27)
- Sept. 14: BYE
- Sept. 21: vs. Kent State (W, 56-0)
- Sept. 28: vs. Illinois (W, 21-7)
- Oct. 5: vs. UCLA (W, 27-11)
- Oct. 12: at USC (W, 33-30 OT)
- Oct. 19: BYE
- Oct. 26: at Wisconsin (W, 28-13)
- Nov. 2: vs. Ohio State (L, 20-13)
- Nov. 9: vs. Washington (W, 35-6)
- Nov. 16: at Purdue
- Nov. 23: at Minnesota
- Nov. 30: vs. Maryland