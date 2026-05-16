Braden Smith Labeled 'Riser' in NBA Draft Following Scouting Combine

A solid week at the NBA Scouting Combine has helped Braden Smith's stock heading into this year's draft. Still considered a second-round selection, the former Purdue point guard impressed in Chicago, particularly during the two scrimmages.

Following this week's NBA Combine, Smith was listed as a "standout" by ESPN's Jeremy Woo during the second day of scrimmages. The former Boilermaker finished his second game with nine points, seven assists, three rebounds and three steals.

Woo said of Smith after this week's combine that the former Purdue guard, "Helped his case as a second-round candidate and potential backup point guard in the long run."

As he has throughout his basketball career, Smith faced some criticism after his first day in Chicago when his official measurements were posted. He was listed at 5-foot-10 1/4 without shoes, but did have a standing reach of 7-foot-9 3/4.

Purdue Boilermakers guard Braden Smith (3) dribbles the ball. | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

Smith's size didn't matter when he stepped onto the floor.

The NCAA's all-time assist leader showcased his talent in both the shooting drills and athletic training, finishing in the top 25 of all five shooting drills and ranking in the top 25 in three of the five athletic areas.

Where Smith really shined, though, came in those two scrimmages.

Smith facilitated the basketball at a high level in both games, though it didn't result in many assists in his first contest. He ended the first scrimmage with eight points, four rebounds and three assists.

The former Boilermaker still believes that his ability to pass is his greatest strength.

"Personally, I think I'm the best passer in this draft class and probably basketball," Smith said. "That's just how I see it. Obviously, I'm probably biased towards myself, but that's just how I feel. I have a good feel for the game, and being able to get guys open shots, I think I do that at an elite level. Just continue to do that at this level."

Where will Braden Smith land?

Purdue Boilermakers guard Braden Smith (3) celebrates. | Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Smith is a consensus second-round selection for the 2026 NBA Draft. He's projected to land in the No. 40-45 range by two separate outlets.

ESPN has Smith listed as the No. 40 pick in this year's draft, joining the Boston Celtics. Following the NBA Scouting Combine, Bleacher Report predicts the former Boilermaker will be taken No. 43 and will begin his career with the Brooklyn Nets.

There will be several more mock drafts released between now and the NBA Draft, scheduled for June 23-24. Will Smith move up any draft boards over the next month?

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