How to Watch Purdue Football's Road Matchup Against Maryland on Saturday
COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Purdue football is back on the road Saturday in a matchup with Maryland. The team has won five of its last six conference games away from Ross-Ade Stadium, including last week's victory over No. 21 Minnesota.
A victory on Saturday inside SECU Stadium would give the Boilermakers their seventh win away from home since the start of last season and even up the all-time series with the Terrapins.
"Well, I think we're definitely working hard and this past week we made progress. We came out ready to play and beat a really good opponent, so that's always good to see" Purdue coach Jeff Brohm said. "There's always things to improve each and every week, so you gotta have that same hunger that you have when things aren't going as well as you like."
Here's everything you need to know about Saturday's matchup between Purdue and Maryland:
How to watch Purdue football at Maryland:
- Who: Purdue Boilermakers (3-2, 1-1 Big Ten) at Maryland Terrapins (4-1, 1-1 Big Ten)
- What: Purdue's first game against Maryland since a 40-14 win in 2019. A victory would give the Boilermakers their seventh away from home since ther start of last season.
- When: Noon ET on Saturday, Oct. 8
- Where: SECU Stadium in College Park, Md.
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Announcers: Lisa Byington (play-by-play), Anthony Herron (analyst), Meghan Mckeown (sideline)
- Stream: Watch fuboTV
- Radio: Purdue Sports Radio Network (96.5 FM WAZY)
- Radio Announcers: Tim Newton (play-by-play), Pete Quinn (analyst), Mike Herrmann (sideline)
- Point spread: Maryland is a 3-point favorite over Purdue, and the over/under is 59 points as of Friday morning, according to the SIsportsbook.com website.
- Last season's records: Purdue was 9-4 overall including a 6-3 record in Big Ten play in 2021. Maryland was 7-6 overall with a 3-6 record in conference play during the 2021 season.
- Series history: Maryland leads the all-time series 2-1, but Purdue won the last meeting between the two programs.
- Weather: According to weather.com, at noon ET Saturday in College Park, it's going to be 55 degrees with a 0% chance of rain and winds from the northwest at 9 miles per hour.
Last meeting: Purdue 40, Maryland 14
The last time these two teams met was on Oct. 12, 2019, inside Ross-Ade Stadium. Purdue rolled past Maryland in a 40-14 drubbing as redshirt freshman quarterback Jack Plummer threw for 420 yards and three touchdowns.
Meet the coaches
Purdue: Jeff Brohm enters his sixth season at the helm for the Boilermakers. He has posted a 31-31 overall record with the program. Brohm has a career head coaching record of 61-41. His alma mater is Louisville (1994).
Maryland: Mike Locksley is in his fourth season coaching the Terrapins. During his tenure, the team has a 17-24 overall record. This is Locksley's eigth season as a collegiate head coach, and he has posted an overall record of 19-50. His alma mater is Towson (1992).
Purdue's 2022 stats (per game)
- Points: 32.8
- Points Allowed: 20.6
- Rush Yards: 140.4
- Pass Yards: 288.6
- Total Offense: 429.0
- Total Defense: 312.6
Maryland's 2022 stats (per game)
- Points: 35.0
- Points Allowed: 21.0
- Rush Yards: 174.0
- Pass Yards: 302.6
- Total Offense: 476.6
- Total Defense: 392.0
