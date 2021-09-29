Purdue Running Back Zander Horvath Semifinalist for 2021 William V. Campbell Trophy

Purdue fifth-year senior running back Zander Horvath has recorded 23 carries for 89 yards and a touchdown this season. He was injured during the team's 49-0 victory over UConn on Sept. 11 and is still sidelined.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The National Football Foundation & College Football Hall of Fame announced the semifinalists for the 2021 William V. Campbell Trophy on Tuesday.

Purdue fifth-year senior running back Zander Horvath was among the 176 semifinalists for the yearly award given to a college player that boasts the best combination of academics, community service and on-field performance.

Between 12 and 14 finalists will be named Oct. 27, and each of them will receive an $18,000 postgraduate scholarship. Last season, Memphis quarterback Brady White was named the 31st recipient of the William V. Campbell Trophy.

"The NFF would like to personally congratulate each of the nominees as well as their schools and coaches on their tremendous accomplishments," NFF President and CEO Steve Hatchell said in a release. "We are extremely proud to highlight each semifinalist's achievements, showcasing their ability to balance academics and athletics at the highest level. The NFF Awards Committee will have an incredibly difficult task in selecting the finalists from this outstanding group of candidates."

Horvath, who was injured in the team's 49-0 victory over UConn on Sept. 11, has recorded 23 rushing attempts for 89 yards and one touchdown for Purdue this season.

