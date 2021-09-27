Report Card: Purdue Football Gets Ugly Win Against Illinois, Starts 1-0 in Big Ten Play

Purdue narrowly escaped its Big Ten opener with a 13-9 win over Illinois on Saturday at home. The offense struggled throughout the game, but the defense stepped up and kept the Fighting Illini out of the end zone.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue football opened up its conference slate Saturday against Illinois, another Big Ten West opponent, at Ross-Ade Stadium. What transpired between the two programs was anything but fireworks.

There wasn't a touchdown scored until the fourth quarter, when the Boilermakers orchestrated a 10-play, 94-yard touchdown drive that would lead to a 13-9 victory. Both offenses were one-dimensional, and if the Fighting Illini schemed one big play to tip the scales, it would have spelled disaster for the home team.

Fortunately, Purdue's defense was a stifling force in the win, keeping Illinois out of the end zone all game. Even when the ball was in enemy hands with a chance to win the game late, it was the defensive unit that came up big.

On one side, the Boilermakers' offense was riddled with injuries. Zander Horvath, David Bell, Mershawn Rice and King Doerue all didn't suit up against the Fighting Illini. Losing Payne Durham after he sustained a brutal hit in the second quarter cut the numbers down even further.

However, Illinois was a team that entered the game allowing just over 30 points per game. There were some bright moments, the team had several players emerge in place of key contributors and Purdue won the game. But the Boilermakers will analyze themselves with the utmost scrutiny, surely, as it starts to trudge through its Big Ten schedule.

Here are the grades for Week 4:

Passing Offense

Purdue was moving the ball quite easily in its first two drives. Starting quarter Jack Plummer opened the game by completing 10 of his first 12 passes, leading the team down the field for two quick field goal attempts.

But after taking a 6-0 lead in the first quarter, the Boilermakers punted on four straight possessions. Illinois cut the lead in half before Purdue kneeled the ball down to end the second quarter with a three-point lead.

The Fighting Illini tied the game after their first possession in the second half, and the Boilermakers responded with a three-and-out. Plummer was pulled from the game having completed 12 of his 21 passes for just 95 yards. His longest play was a 19-yard completion to junior wide receiver Milton Wright.

When fifth-year senior quarterback Aidan O'Connell took the field, he exhibited poise in the pocket and accuracy throwing down the field. However, despite making some explosive plays through the air, he gave the ball away twice.

His first interception was a tipped ball in the end zone, and the second was a ball intended for backup tight end Kyle Bilodeau that hit him square in the chest but was dropped.

Obviously, it's easy to try and make excuses for O'Connell, but he's thrown four interceptions already this season in limited playing time. However, he should deservedly get some credit for leading Purdue 94 yards down the field and into the end zone for what would be the game-winning score with less than six minutes to play.

O'Connell matched Plummer's 12 completions on 19 attempts, but nearly doubled his passing yards with 182 on the afternoon. His final throw of the game was a 14-yard touchdown to sophomore TJ Sheffield.

The team's 277 total passing yards was a season-low, and Purdue coach Jeff Brohm has to juggle who his starting quarterback will be moving forward.

Grade: C-

Rushing Offense

There's no doubt it's difficult to run the football when you're down your two top running backs, and Purdue was forced to deploy a walk-on redshirt freshman transfer in Dylan Downing as its starter with true freshman Ja'Quez Cross backing him up.

Brohm could not elaborate as to why Doerue was unable to play Saturday, only citing a medical condition. Without a consistent rushing attack, the Boilermakers were forced to rely on the passing game.

Downing led the team with 39 yards on 10 attempts, and Cross added 12 yards as well. Purdue was credited with having five different rushers that put up a grand total of 38 yards. The team averaged 1.5 yards per attempt.

It's going to be tough sledding for the Boilermakers in the upcoming weeks if no one is able to carry the load. The team already ranked 14th in the Big Ten in rushing last season, and they're on pace to hit the basement in that category this year, too.

Grade: D-

Passing Defense

Purdue's defense really stood out in this game. It held Illinois to just 58 total yards in the first half. The Fighting Illini starting quarterback Brandon Peters managed just 100 yards on 14 completions, and 38 of those came on their final drive of the game.

The secondary gave up a few chunk plays throughout the game, but it was never gashed for huge gains as it's been earlier in the season. Even without junior Cory Trice in the lineup, the Boilermakers held their ground.

Illinois' leading receiver caught three passes for 31 yards.

Grade: A

Rushing Defense

Illinois deployed a big, physical running back in freshman Josh McCray to slowly wear down Purdue's defense. The Boilermakers stepped up to the task, getting multiple players to the football to help slow down the Fighting Illini's rushing attack.

McCray, standing at 6-foot-1 and 240 pounds, had a solid start to the second half. He posted 70 rushing yards in the third quarter, helping Illinois take a 9-6 lead entering the final frame. He ended the game with 24 carries for 138 yards, which included a 38-yard gain.

However, for as well as the Fighting Illini ran the ball, it didn't amount to points on the board. Illinois managed 175 yards on the ground by rushing 42 times, good for 4.2 yards per carry.

Grade: B

Special Teams

In previous weeks, field position has been a major concern for Purdue football. Australian punter Jack Ansell struggled prior to the team's matchup with Illinois and was even benched against Notre Dame.

But Ansell responded in a big way against the Fighting Illini, punting the ball five times while averaging 45.8 yards per boot. He posted two punts of 50 yards or more and downed one inside the 20-yard line.

Kicker Mitchell Fineran nailed both his field goal attempts early in the game. He's hit on all five of his attempts this season. All that's missing for the Boilermakers' special teams is to get Sheffield loose on kick and punt returns.

Grade: A

