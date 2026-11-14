How to Watch Purdue Football vs. No. 15 Iowa With TV, Radio, Stats & Preview

For the first time since 2023, Purdue is taking a trip to Iowa City and is hoping to pull off an upset of No. 15 Iowa inside Kinnick Stadium. The Boilermakers have lost three straight games and are looking for something to salvage a disappointing season.

Meanwhile, Iowa finds itself still in the hunt for a spot in the College Football Playoff. The Hawkeyes are 7-2 and have a favorable schedule as they attempt to hit the 10-win mark.

Here's all the information you need for Saturday's clash between the Boilermakers and Hawkeyes in Iowa City.

How to follow along

Nov 7, 2026; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers running back Antonio Harris (22) jukes away. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What: Purdue (3-6, 2-4 B1G) vs. #15 Iowa (7-2, 4-2 B1G)

Purdue (3-6, 2-4 B1G) vs. #15 Iowa (7-2, 4-2 B1G) When: Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026

Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026 Where: Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa

Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET TV: NBC

NBC Stream: Peacock

Peacock TV announcers: Noah Eagle (play-by-play), Todd Blackledge (analyst), Kathryn Tappen (sideline)

Noah Eagle (play-by-play), Todd Blackledge (analyst), Kathryn Tappen (sideline) Radio: Purdue Global Radio Network | 96.5 FM WAZY (Lafayette), 100.9 FM WKJG (Fort Wayne), 1260 AM WNDE (Indianapolis), 99.5 FM WFNB (Terre Haute), 1450 AM WXVW (Louisville), SiriusXM Channel 257

Purdue Global Radio Network | 96.5 FM WAZY (Lafayette), 100.9 FM WKJG (Fort Wayne), 1260 AM WNDE (Indianapolis), 99.5 FM WFNB (Terre Haute), 1450 AM WXVW (Louisville), SiriusXM Channel 257 Radio announcers: Tim Newton (play-by-play), Mark Hermann (analyst), Kelly Kitchel (sideline), Rob Blackman (producer)

Tim Newton (play-by-play), Mark Hermann (analyst), Kelly Kitchel (sideline), Rob Blackman (producer) Live stats: StatBroadcast

Forecast

Iowa cheerleaders carry flags spelling Iowa. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Be prepared for a chilly day in Iowa City. This is November football in the Midwest, so wear extra layers and pack a few handwarmers. It's going to be a clear, still day, but when the sun goes down, the temperatures are going to drop below 40 degrees (via weather.com).

High temperature: 44 degrees

44 degrees Low temperature: 27 degrees

27 degrees Temperature at kickoff: 35 degrees

35 degrees Skies: Clear

Clear Rain chances: 0%

0% Wind: West at 0-4 mph (gusts up to 9 mph)

Scouting Iowa

Kirk Ferentz, head coach

Oct 24, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

28th season at Iowa

216-130 career record with the Hawkeyes

Finished ranked in the AP Poll 12 times

2x Big Ten champion (2002, 2004)

3x Big Ten West champion (2015, 2021, 2023)

4x Big Ten Coach of the Year

22 bowl appearances (11-11)

7 seasons with 10+ wins

14 consecutive winning seasons

10 straight seasons with 8+ wins

Key players

Oct 31, 2026; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Tony Diaz (14). | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

L.J. Phillips Jr., RB — In the absence of Kamari Moulton, Phillips has stepped up for the Hawkeyes. In last week's victory over Northwestern, he totaled 128 yards on 21 carries. It was just the second time this season he has had 10 touches or more in a game.

Hank Brown, QB — Brown has provided Iowa's passing attack with some much-needed consistency. He doesn't have eye-popping numbers, but he's thrown for 1,316 yards with nine touchdowns and four interceptions. The Hawkeyes like to keep him under 25 passes per game if possible.

Tony Diaz, WR — One of two Hawkeye receivers having a great season, Diaz leads the team with 35 receptions and 504 yards. He's maintained a 14.40 yards per catch average and has scored three touchdowns. He has been an excellent weapon in the passing attack.

Cam Buffington, LB — Buffington has been a do-it-all linebacker this year. He leads the team with 82 total tackles, as well as 9.0 tackles for loss. He has also been responsible for three sacks and four quarterback hurries. He can make plays all over the field.

Deshaun Lee, DB — Lee has played like one of the best defensive backs in the Big Ten this year. He has broken up six passes, hauled in three interceptions and is responsible for 30 tackles. Iowa always has one playmaker in the secondary, and Lee fits that bill.

Boilers to watch

Oct 31, 2026; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Purdue Boilermakers wide receiver Xavier Townsend (3). | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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Ryan Browne, QB — Browne started the season off well, but he's struggled over the last three games. He's still a playmaker and can get the ball to a talented group of receivers. For the season, Brown has thrown for 2,260 yards, 11 touchdowns and five interceptions.

Asaad Waseem, WR — Purdue has several talented receivers on the roster, and Waseem is the best of the bunch. He's been Mr. Consistent this season, totaling 43 receptions for 709 yards. He leads the team in both categories. Waseem does only have one touchdown catch, though.

Xavier Townsend, WR — Townsend has been a gadget guy for the Boilermakers this season. They have used his speed and elusiveness to turn short-yardage plays into explosives. He has totaled 438 yards and three touchdowns as a receiver and also has a rushing touchdown.

Curt Neal, DL — The defensive front has struggled this season, but Neal has been one of the few bright spots. From the defensive tackle position, he has accounted for a team-high 4.0 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks. Neal has also been a solid run stopper at times.

Jojo Hayden, LB — Hayden has really emerged as a top linebacker in Purdue's defense. He has recorded 70 tackles, four quarterback hurries, two tackles for loss and a pair of interceptions through nine games in his lone season in West Lafayette.

Key stats

Iowa State quarterback Jaylen Raynor (1) battles for extra yard as getting tackle by Iowa linebacker Cam Buffington (33). | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Offense

Stats (per game) Purdue #15 Iowa Scoring 29.4 27.8 Rushing yards 117.9 173.8 Yards per carry 3.5 5.3 Passing yards 267.0 200.1 Completion % 63% 64.4% Total yards 384.9 373.9 Yards per play 5.72 6.04 3rd down % 41.03% 40.87% Red zone TD % 55% 61.54% Turnovers (total) 9 10

Defense

Stats (per game) Purdue #15 Iowa Points allowed 32.3 12.2 Rushing yards 170.8 81.9 Yards per carry 5.2 2.5 Passing yards 244.7 194.8 Sacks (total) 11 30 Total yards 415.4 276.7 Yards per play 6.80 4.40 Opp. 3rd down % 47.52% 29.13% Opp. red zone TD % 76.47% 45.45% Takeaways (total) 11 9 Penalties (yards) 5.9 (45.4) 5.6 (44.4)

What to watch

Oct 3, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Purdue Boilermakers head coach Barry Odom signals a touchdown. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Change of plans

Purdue was forced to call an audible before it even arrived in Iowa City. Because of the FAA's ground stop, which prevented any flights from taking off, the Boilermakers decided to travel via bus. That made for a long travel day and delayed the team's arrival.

Will that alternate travel plans impact the Boilers at all? Since the game isn't until night, they should have plenty of time to adjust. Still, it didn't make for a fun trip to Iowa City for Barry Odom's squad.

Any defensive changes?

Odom made the decision to part ways with defensive coordinator Kevin Kane following a 34-29 loss to Maryland last weekend. He didn't reveal who will call the defense on Saturday against Iowa, but it makes us wonder if we'll see any changes on the field.

It's too late in the season to make any massive alterations to the game plan, so will we see a difference in what's called? That's really the biggest question entering this game.

Red zone touchdowns

Can Purdue find ways to score touchdowns if it gets into the red zone? Last week, the Boilers got into the red zone six times, but only scored one touchdown. They were forced to kick four field goals and Browne was sacked on the final play of the game inside the 20-yard line.

To win games in the Big Ten, you have to score touchdowns when you're deep in opponent territory. That's going to be difficult against the Iowa defense.

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