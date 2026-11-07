Live Game Thread & Updates for Purdue Football vs. Maryland

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue returns home this week, hosting Maryland for a late-season Homecoming game. The calendar has turned to November, and it's important for the Boilermakers to pick up a victory over a struggling Terps squad.

But Maryland enters this contest with nothing to lose. The Terrapins are winless in Big Ten play and have already fired Mike Locksley as head caoch. It's been a rough year, but they can play free against the Boilers.

Follow along with Purdue Boilermakers ON SI throughout the game for the latest news, updates and analysis. You can refresh this page frequently during the contest.

Oct 31, 2026; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Purdue Boilermakers head coach Barry Odom looks on from the sideline. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Purdue vs. Maryland live game blog

Pregame

The Boilermakers are about to take the field at Ross-Ade Stadium. We're just minutes away from the opening kickoff. This is a must-win game for Purdue.

A sparse crowd for today's game. This is the leanest the student section has looked all season, but this is what you get for two teams with a combined 5-11 record.

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Georgia

Utah

Indiana

Alabama

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Ohio State PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Kickoff between Purdue and Maryland is set for 12:30 p.m. ET. The game will air on Big Ten Network.

What's at stake

Purdue Boilermakers

After dropping its last two games to Washington and Penn State, Purdue is looking to get back in the win column against a struggling Maryland squad. The Boilers are 3-5 this season and are hoping to rattle off a few more wins before the 2026 campaign comes to a close.

Purdue has won the last two meetings against Maryland, winning in 2019 and 2022. The all-time series is tied at 2-2, so with a win, the Boilermakers would take the series lead.

Maryland Terrapins

The Terrapins are just looking to get a conference victory. They enter this game winless in the Big Ten and 2-6 for the year. There isn't much to salvage, but the Terrapins would love to get a road win under interim head coach Aazaar Abdul-Rahim.

Along with Purdue, Maryland has been one of the bottom-dwellers in the Big Ten over the last three seasons. So a win may not do much for the program, but it's certainly better than finishing conference play with an 0-9 mark.

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