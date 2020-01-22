Breaking: Indiana Lineman Coy Cronk Transferring to Iowa

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Longtime Indiana offensive lineman Coy Cronk is transferring to Iowa for his fifth and final college season, according to several reports.

Iowa has not announced the transfer yet, but Cronk is listed in Iowa's school directory for this spring semester. Cronk, who played his high school ball at Lafayette Central Catholic, graduated from Indiana in December, so he is eligible to play immediately at Iowa.

Indiana and Iowa do not play each other next year. Indiana's Big Ten West crossover opponents are Wisconsin, Illinois and Purdue.

Cronk was a four-year starter at Indiana at left tackle and was a team captain. He was injured in the fourth game of the season this year against Connecticut, and required season-ending surgery on his ankle.

Because he only played in four games, he was able to use a redshirt season and one year of eligibility remaining. He was replaced by true freshman Matt Bedford, who played well in his place, thanks in large part to "Coach Cronk" helping him throughout the process.

In December, Cronk said "he was still exploring all his options,'' He had three routes to look at, turning pro and taking his chances in the NFL Draft, staying at Indiana or entering the transfer portal and looking for a new school.

The transfer won out.

Cronk was considered a mid-round draft pick prior to his senior year, according to a few draft services. But the severity of the injury would have limited him in workouts for NFL teams this winter. If he can stay healthy in 2020, his draft stock should improve.

Iowa has an immediate need at left tackle because Tristan Wirfs is heading off to the NFL as a potential first-round pick. Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz met with the media Monday and said they were looking for proper fits in the transfer portal and Cronk, of course, is one

“Anything we can do to help our football team — as long as it fits,” Ferentz said. “It’s got to fit. I won’t say we’re more selective, but we have a good idea of what we think would fit or not fit. The punter situation, certainly is something we’re looking at, whether it’s high school or transfer. American or otherwise.”

Bedford is a projected star at left tackle, but it believed that Indiana still wanted Cronk to come back. The Hoosiers are losing longtime starting guard Simon Stepaniak and center Hunter Littlejohn and would have loved to have been able to plug Cronk in at guard and have him available to play tackle if necessary.

Apparently that option wasn't appealing to Cronk, who was not available for comment on Wednesday.