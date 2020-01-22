BoilermakersCountry
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Breaking: Indiana Lineman Coy Cronk Transferring to Iowa

tombrew94

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Longtime Indiana offensive lineman Coy Cronk is transferring to Iowa for his fifth and final college season, according to several reports.

Iowa has not announced the transfer yet, but Cronk is listed in Iowa's school directory for this spring semester. Cronk, who played his high school ball at Lafayette Central Catholic,  graduated from Indiana in December, so he is eligible to play immediately at Iowa.

Indiana and Iowa do not play each other next year. Indiana's Big Ten West crossover opponents are Wisconsin, Illinois and Purdue.

Cronk was a four-year starter at Indiana at left tackle and was a team captain. He was injured in the fourth game of the season this year against Connecticut, and required season-ending surgery on his ankle.

Because he only played in four games, he was able to use a redshirt season and one year of eligibility remaining. He was replaced by true freshman Matt Bedford, who played well in his place, thanks in large part to "Coach Cronk" helping him throughout the process.

In December, Cronk said "he was still exploring all his options,'' He had three routes to look at, turning pro and taking his chances in the NFL Draft, staying at Indiana or entering the transfer portal and looking for a new school.

The transfer won out.

Cronk was considered a mid-round draft pick prior to his senior year, according to a few draft services. But the severity of the injury would have limited him in workouts for NFL teams this winter. If he can stay healthy in 2020, his draft stock should improve.

Iowa has an immediate need at left tackle because Tristan Wirfs is heading off to the NFL as a potential first-round pick. Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz met with the media Monday and said they were looking for proper fits in the transfer portal and Cronk, of course, is one

“Anything we can do to help our football team — as long as it fits,” Ferentz said. “It’s got to fit. I won’t say we’re more selective, but we have a good idea of what we think would fit or not fit. The punter situation, certainly is something we’re looking at, whether it’s high school or transfer. American or otherwise.”

Bedford is a projected star at left tackle, but it believed that Indiana still wanted Cronk to come back. The Hoosiers are losing longtime starting guard Simon Stepaniak and center Hunter Littlejohn and would have loved to have been able to plug Cronk in at guard and have him available to play tackle if necessary.

Apparently that option wasn't appealing to Cronk, who was not available for comment on Wednesday.  

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

My Two Cents: For a Change, Home Isn't So Sweet For Purdue

Purdue's 15-game home winning streak in Big Ten games came to a crashing halt Tuesday after a sluggish effort against Illinois.

tombrew94

Rapid Reaction: Illinois Hands Purdue First Home Big Ten Loss

Purdue had won 15 straight Big Ten games at Mackey Arena prior to Tuesday night's loss to Illinois.

tombrew94

Purdue Hires Marty Biagi as Special Teams Coordinator

Marty Biagi is a well-respected special teams coordinator who most recently had good success at North Texas.

tombrew94

GameDay Preview: 3 Things I Want to See From Purdue vs. Illinois

Purdue has won every Big Ten home game so far and lost every game on the road. So this makes Tuesday night's home game with Illinois a must-win situation.

tombrew94

Meet the Opponent: Hello Again, Fighting Illini

Purdue is still smarting from a 26-point loss to Illinois two week ago, and gets a chance at redemption on Tuesday night.

tombrew94

Purdue's Raheem Mostert Poster Child For Perseverance

Raheem Mostert has waited a decade to make a name for himself, and the former Purdue player finally did just that Sunday in his record-setting performance in the NFC Championship Game.

tombrew94

Road Woes Continue for Boilers at Maryland

Purdue battles back after a dreadful start, but goes cold down the stretch and falls 59-50 to Maryland.

tombrew94

GameDay Preview: Three Things I Want to See from Purdue Against Maryland

Purdue has yet to win a conference game on the road this season, and Saturday's chance at Maryland might be difficult.

tombrew94

Meet the Opponent: The Maryland Terrapins

Maryland and Purdue are "eerily similar'' teams, according to Terps coach Mark Turgeon. Both are perfect at home in the Big Ten, and 0-3 on the road, which makes this matchup difficult for the Boilermakers.

tombrew94

Researchers Getting Promising Results From Studying Tyler Trent's Cancer Cells

Tumor growth has been "blocked substantially'' with a drug therapy protocol that was created after research on cells from the former Purdue student who died last year.

tombrew94