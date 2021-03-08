BasketballFootballBaseballRecruitingOther SportsSI.com
Indiana's Tom Allen Passes Purdue's Jeff Brohm in Salary After New Pay Raise

In the span of two short but successful years, Indiana's Tom Allen has gone from the lowest-paid coach in the Big Ten to No. 6 overall, passing Purdue Jeff Brohm in the process after signing another deal.
Author:
Publish date:

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — When Tom Allen was hired as the head coach at Indiana four years ago, he was the lowest paid coach in the Big Ten. Now, after two successful seasons and two new contracts, he's the sixth-highest-paid coach in the league.

Allen, who is 14-7 in the past two years including a win in the 2019 Old Oaken Bucket game, got a new deal on Monday, raising his salary to $4.9 million a year. The $1 million raise per season pushed him from 10th in the league to sixth, and he passed Purdue's Jeff Brohm in the process. 

The program announced Monday that Allen agreed to an amendment to his current seven-year contract that will increase his annual average compensation to $4.9 million through the 2027 season. He also had another year added to his contract, which happens automatically with each Indiana season that ends in a bowl game.

According to USA Today’s current figures, which were last updated on Nov. 17, 2020, here is where the Big Ten football coaches rank.

  1. Jim Harbaugh, Michigan: $8,036,179
  2. James Franklin, Penn State: $6,700,000* (scheduled pay)
  3. Ryan Day, Ohio State: $5,651,694
  4. Pat Fitzgerald, Northwestern: $5,218,658
  5. Mel Tucker, Michigan State: $5,057,250
  6. Tom Allen, Indiana: $4,900,000
  7. Scott Frost, Nebraska: $4,833,333
  8. Jeff Brohm, Purdue: $4,800,000* (scheduled pay)
  9. Kirk Ferentz, Iowa: $4,670,750
  10. P.J. Fleck, Minnesota: $4,281,680
  11. Bret Bielema, Illinois: $4,200,000
  12. Paul Chryst, Wisconsin: $3,983,750
  13. Greg Schiano, Rutgers: $3,763,336
  14. Mike Locksley, Maryland: $2,474,750

*There was no total pay data for James Franklin and Jeff Brohm on the USA Today database.

