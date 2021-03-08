Indiana's Tom Allen Passes Purdue's Jeff Brohm in Salary After New Pay Raise

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — When Tom Allen was hired as the head coach at Indiana four years ago, he was the lowest paid coach in the Big Ten. Now, after two successful seasons and two new contracts, he's the sixth-highest-paid coach in the league.

Allen, who is 14-7 in the past two years including a win in the 2019 Old Oaken Bucket game, got a new deal on Monday, raising his salary to $4.9 million a year. The $1 million raise per season pushed him from 10th in the league to sixth, and he passed Purdue's Jeff Brohm in the process.

The program announced Monday that Allen agreed to an amendment to his current seven-year contract that will increase his annual average compensation to $4.9 million through the 2027 season. He also had another year added to his contract, which happens automatically with each Indiana season that ends in a bowl game.

According to USA Today’s current figures, which were last updated on Nov. 17, 2020, here is where the Big Ten football coaches rank.

Jim Harbaugh, Michigan: $8,036,179 James Franklin, Penn State: $6,700,000* (scheduled pay) Ryan Day, Ohio State: $5,651,694 Pat Fitzgerald, Northwestern: $5,218,658 Mel Tucker, Michigan State: $5,057,250 Tom Allen, Indiana: $4,900,000 Scott Frost, Nebraska: $4,833,333 Jeff Brohm, Purdue: $4,800,000* (scheduled pay) Kirk Ferentz, Iowa: $4,670,750 P.J. Fleck, Minnesota: $4,281,680 Bret Bielema, Illinois: $4,200,000 Paul Chryst, Wisconsin: $3,983,750 Greg Schiano, Rutgers: $3,763,336 Mike Locksley, Maryland: $2,474,750

*There was no total pay data for James Franklin and Jeff Brohm on the USA Today database.