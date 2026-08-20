Key Quotes From Purdue's 10th Practice of Fall Camp

Purdue head coach Barry Odom wanted to mix some things up this week. On Wednesday night, the Boilermakers practiced at night, a way to give his team some experience later in the day before the start of the season.

It was an important change, as the Boilers will play two of their first three games under the lights.

During the 10th practice, running backs coach Cornell Ford and members of his unit spoke about the progress made among the backs. Here are some of the key quotes from their media availability on Wednesday.

Maturity in the running back room

Purdue running back coach Cornell Ford. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

One of the biggest positives for the Boilermakers heading into the 2026 season is the experience they have in the backfield. Purdue returns second-leading rusher Antonio Harris and brought in Fame Ijeboi, Jerrick Gibson and Travis Terrell Jr. from the transfer portal. All four guys have seen a significant number of snaps in their careers.

Ford lauded this group as mature and responsible, a great starting point for a program looking to establish a strong presence on the ground.

"It's a really mature group, competitive guys. From top to bottom, it's probably the most mature group of guys I've ever coached," Ford said. "You tell them something one time and they've got it ... I think every single one of those guys is a 3.0 GPA or higher. A really responsible, mature group. And they're competitive."

A variety of skills among the three transfers

Jackson State running back Travis Terrell Jr. (0) pumps up the crowd. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Purdue has a strong mix of skills in the running back room this year. There's a strong combination of power and speed among the team's top four ball carriers, but they all share one common trait: toughness.

Ford mentioned that word multiple times when talking about the three players Purdue brought in from the transfer portal.

Terrell is the speedster of the trio, showing the ability to rip off big runs. But Ford has also been impressed by the Jackson State transfer's willingness to meet contact in the middle of the field.

"He's kind of surprised me with his speed since he's gotten here," Ford said. "The thing I thought on video was, 'Man, the kid's a really tough kid.' He's not afraid to go to the middle of the field and mix it up."

Ijeboi is the toughest running back of the group, bringing a good 6-foot, 215-pound frame to the backfield. He might be the bulldozer, but he also has good speed.

"He's a pretty tough kid. He's quicker than I thought he was. Watching him on video, I thought he was more of a downhill, blow-things-up type guy. He can do that, but he can also make you miss in the open field. His feet are really good for a big guy."

Gibson might be a combination of Terrell and Ijeboi, possessing speed and some power in his game. He's still learning some things in West Lafayette, though.

"Jerrick is another big-bodied kid, [he's] quick, has really good feet in the hole," Ford said. "We're just trying to keep his pads low, but he's getting better at that."

Ford likes what this group has to offer. He says the diversity allows Purdue's offense to do different things, which should make for a more dynamic style.

"I like to have a diverse room," he said. "The bottom line is we want playmakers, but I think anytime you can mix up the size in the room ... it just changes the pace of the offense."

No separation right now

Minnesota Golden Gophers running back Fame Ijeboi (7). | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's been assumed that Ijeboi would be the top running back for the Boilers in 2026. That might still be the case, but Ford was asked whether or not anybody has created any separation at this point in fall camp.

"Nope," Ford said matter-of-factly. "We've got a lot of competition, and I like competition. Competition makes you better."

The guys in Purdue's running back room aren't worried about a depth chart right now, either. They're focused on improving every day and trying to make each other better.

"We're just competing right now," Ijeboi said. "It's fall camp, and fall camp is all about competing. We're doing a great job of competing, making each other better, and that's our main focus right now."

Antonio Harris has bulked up

Purdue Boilermakers running back Antonio Harris (22) runs the ball. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Speed has been a key piece of Harris' style out of the backfield, but he also wanted to add some physicality. Since the end of last season, he's put on a few extra pounds to help with his physicality and durability.

"I'm up 10 pounds from last year," Harris said. "That was big for me this offseason, putting on more weight so that I'm more durable throughout the season. It's a long season, so that was big for me."

Harris said he wants to help Purdue win games, regardless of where he finds himself on the depth chart. He's coming off a season in which he was the second-leading rusher for the Boilermakers, accounting for 305 yards and a pair of touchdowns in 2025.

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