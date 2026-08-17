Stock Soaring For One Purdue Freshman Midway Through Fall Camp

Purdue is halfway through fall camp, and already one freshman is turning heads in West Lafayette. Brock Brownfield, a three-star lineman out of New Palestine, Ind., is the youngster worth buying stock on with the 2026 season just around the corner.

Brownfield has been receiving a lot of praise since arriving on campus in the winter. His hard work has carried over into the fall, as he's earned the opportunity to get reps with the first and second units of Purdue's offensive line.

The Boilermakers may have attacked the transfer portal hard in search of more experienced offensive linemen, but it sounds like it's going to be difficult to keep Brownfield out of the rotation this fall.

"He's running with the ones, the twos, the threes, sometimes the fours, if we have them," head coach Barry Odom told reporters on Monday. "Doing a really good job. Talented player, smart, athletic, tough, big, strong. The number of guys that we can sign in our signing class during the rest of my time here [who are] like Brock Brownfield, I'd take a class full of them."

At the beginning of fall camp, offensive coordinator Josh Henson said that three spots along the offensive line were still up for grabs, with the two "secured" jobs likely being Boaz Stanley at center and Joey Tanona at left tackle.

As a true freshman, Brownfield is in that mix to win a starting job for the Boilermakers this fall. At the very least, he's going to factor into Purdue's rotation in the trenches in some capacity.

Brownfield brings good size on the interior at 6-foot-4 and 300 pounds. But success in the Big Ten requires more than a good frame. The true freshman also brings a competitive fire to the offensive line, something Odom appreciates about the true freshman.

"You can tell he was coached well [at] New Pal[estine] High School. Great program, great coaches," Odom said. "He's got the fierceness that it takes to play at a high level. He just keeps bringing it every single day."

Brownfield received praise in the spring

Former New Palestine offensive lineman and current Purdue Boilermaker Brock Brownfield. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Brownfield's success in fall camp isn't unexpected. As soon as he arrived on campus, he was receiving high praise from Odom and new offensive line coach Zach Crabtree.

"Brock Brownfield is as good of a interior guy right now, that I’ve seen in a long time," Odom said during spring practice.

Crabtree echoed those comments, saying Brownfield was having a great spring "for a young guy."

The combination of learning a new offense, playing with, heightened physicality and improving in the weight room can be difficult to assimilate to for a young player. Brownfield hasn't had much trouble since making the 86-mile move from New Palestine to West Lafayette.

Brownfield hit the ground running when he took his first step on Purdue's campus. He has a chance to be a major factor for the Boilermakers on the offensive line. It's just a matter of whether he'll be a starter up front or if he'll assist as a rotational player.

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