Key Quotes From Purdue's 15th Practice of Fall Camp

Purdue's wide receiver room has struggled over the past two seasons. Now that he's the full-time position coach, former Boilermaker Bilal Marshall is hoping to change that trend.

The Boilermakers added several new pieces from the transfer portal during the offseason, hoping to add more playmakers and improve their depth at the receiver position. Purdue accomplished both of those things, but it also created a room that has developed strong chemistry over the last nine months.

Following Tuesday's practice, Marshall and a few receivers spoke with the media about the progress made in the room and what to expect in 2026. Here are some of the key quotes from the day.

More connected, driven wide receiver room

Purdue Boilermakers wide receiver Tra'Mar Harris (11) makes a catch. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of the biggest takeaways from the wide receivers on Tuesday was how this year's group felt more connected. Third-year receiver Tra'Mar Harris said this has been, by far, the most comfortable he's felt in the room.

"We've definitely got better chemistry," Harris said. "Like, honestly, the last two years, I didn't feel like I could contact dudes. Anybody in the room [this year], I feel like I can contact ... that's a big thing. As a team, I feel like we all have the same goal."

Marshall echoed those comments, saying that it can be difficult to develop that type of camaraderie among the wide receivers. Through fall camp, though, this is a group that has grown together and continually helps each other on and off the field.

"This is a great room. I've got great kids in there. They love each other; they hang out with one another all the time, and that's hard to do in the wide receiver room," Marshall said. "I'm a firm believer that if you can get that done, they start to play for one another, and that's when things become fun."

Preaching toughness

Marshall is working hard to create energy and physicality among his players in the days leading up to the start of the season. Purdue's wide receivers have struggled with that in the blocking game in recent seasons, but there's a belief that the Boilers will be much better in that aspect of the game this fall.

"I think it's my personality. I'm very energetic," Marshall said. "I always talk about being physical and dominating and bringing a little umph to the room. I think it's starting to show up on the perimeter in how we block and take care of our guys in the run game and RPO game."

Purdue has made it clear that it wants to establish a strong presence on the ground, which will ultimately open up the passing game. For the rushing attack to be successful, the receivers have to establish physicality and block well on the outside.

The Boilermakers are trying to establish and maintain that type of culture in the wide receiver room.

"I've always been told that a room will take on the personality of you, and I'll be damned if anybody ever says my room is soft," Marshall said. "That's what we're trying to do here."

Depth is a strength

Purdue Boilermakers wide receiver De’Nylon Morrissette (8) catches a pass. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

A common talking point since the start of fall camp has been the depth in the receiver room. The Boilers have more than a dozen guys at the position, several of whom can make an impact this fall.

"I feel like I have a room now that's pretty deep, which we didn't have last year," Marshall said. "It's going to be fun to see which guys ultimately emerge and separate themselves. I feel like I've got a good amount of guys I can roll out there."

Guys like Bisi Owens, De'Nylon Morrissette, Xavier Townsend and Asaad Wasseem have stood out, but there are a number of players who can be thrown into the mix and make plays. Right now, that might be the greatest strength for the Boilers at the position.

"The main thing we have going for us is depth," Owens said. "We've got a lot of talent through the slots, the outsides. A lot of guys showing their talents, whether it's going up and making a catch, being shifty off the line, or making dudes miss. We have a lot of guys who can do everything."

What Bisi Owens adds to the unit

Owens didn't arrive in West Lafayette until the summer, finishing his degree in finance from Penn before hitting the practice field. But he's someone who had plenty of success at the Ivy League. He's coming off a 2025 campaign in which he caught 66 passes for 696 yards and five touchdowns.

At 6-foot-4, 215 pounds, Owens has the size to win one-on-one battles in the Big Ten. What else stands out about the veteran receiver?

"No. 1, it's his size. You always look at measurables. And also his go-get ability," Marshall said. "What I mean by that is, when the ball goes up in the air, he goes up and gets it. He has stature, has great ball skills. He's strong, physical and all the traits that I think can translate to this league."

Owens also brings experience to the room, playing in 30 straight games and starting in 26 contests over the past three seasons. He provides a veteran presence for the Boilermakers.

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