Purdue Earns 34 Votes in Latest Associated Press Top 25 College Football Poll

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Following a narrow 31-29 victory over Maryland on the road, Purdue garnered 34 votes in the latest Associated Press Top 25 college football poll released on Sunday.

The Boilermakers are 4-2 on the season and 2-1 in the Big Ten through the first six weeks. Their only two losses came against teams that are currently ranked.

There were four Big Ten programs featured in this week's rankings, which included Illinois coming in at No. 24 after a 5-1 start to the season. Ohio State jumped Alabama for No. 2 in the nation while Michigan fell slightly to No. 5 despite remaining undefeated. After its bye week, No. 10 Penn State stayed put.

Alongside Purdue, both Minnesota and Maryland also pulled in votes. The Boilermakers took down the Golden Gophers and Terrapins on the road in back-to-back weeks.

The team will be back in action next Saturday inside Ross-Ade Stadium for a matchup with Nebraska. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET.

Here's a look is the Associated Press Top 25 college football poll following Week 6, with Big Ten teams in bold.

Georgia (6-0) Ohio State (6-0) Alabama (6-0) Clemson (6-0) Michigan (6-0) Tennessee (5-0) USC (6-0) Oklahoma State (5-0) Ole Miss (6-0) Penn State (5-0) UCLA (6-0) Oregon (5-1) TCU (5-0) Wake Forest (5-1) North Carolina State (5-1) Mississippi (5-1) Kansas State (5-1) Syracuse (5-0) Kansas (5-1) Utah (4-2) Cincinnati (5-1) Kentucky (4-2) Texas (4-2) Illinois (5-1) James Madison (5-0)

Others receiving votes:

North Carolina 98, Baylor 91, Coastal Carolina 61, BYU 61, Notre Dame 58, Florida 56, Tulane 42, Purdue 34, Florida State 18, South Carolina 12, Washington State 10, Minnesota 5, Maryland 4, LSU 4, San Jose State 1