Purdue Redshirt Senior Offensive Lineman Daniel Johnson Out for Season With Knee Injury
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue football coach Jeff Brohm said Monday that redshirt senior offensive lineman Daniel Johnson, an offseason transfer from Kent State, will miss the rest of the 2022 season due to a knee injury.
Before joining the Boilermakers, Johnson spent the last four seasons with the Golden Flashes. The 6-foot-5, 305-pound offensive tackle has been part of a rotating stable of players along the line. The team has used several different players this season with great success.
"Well, we got to continue to develop the others," Brohm said. "At some point, it'll probably be less than the six guys that are playing, so we've got to get the other ones ready to go just in case."
Read More
Johnson did not play against Maryland in Purdue's 31-29 victory on Saturday. In his absence, the team was only able to muster 13 rushing yards and gave up five sacks. It was the most quarterback takedowns allowed by the Boilermakers all season.
"We were able to rotate a little more in those positions that gave guys more responsibilities," Brohm said. "I thought we played hard. Wasn't one of our better games, but a couple of the sacks were coverage sacks, couple of the sacks were tight ends, couple of the sacks were the quarterback holding it too long."
So far in 2022, Purdue has given up just 11 sacks for a loss of 63 yards, which ranks seventh in the Big Ten through six games and is tied with both Maryland and Illinois.
The team is scheduled to kick off against Nebraska at 7:30 p.m. ET this upcoming Saturday inside Ross-Ade Stadium.
Related Stories on Purdue Football
- What Jeff Brohm Said Ahead of Game Against Nebraska: Purdue coach Jeff Brohm met with the media Monday for his weekly press conference to discuss the team's upcoming matchup with Nebraska. The two programs will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday inside Ross-Ade Stadium. CLICK HERE
- Purdue Football Earns 34 Votes in Latest AP Poll: Purdue defeated Maryland 31-29 on Saturday in Week 6, enough to pull in 34 votes in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll. Four Big Ten teams were featured in the rankings, led by No. 2 Ohio State. CLICK HERE
- Boilermakers Stave Off Terps, Win on the Road 31-29: Despite three turnovers in the third quarter, Purdue pulled away late against Maryland on Saturday inside SECU Stadium. The Boilermakers move to 4-2 on the season with back-to-back road victories in the Big Ten. CLICK HERE
- Purdue, Maryland Live Blog: Purdue football was back on the road in a matchup against Maryland on Saturday inside SECU Stadium. Relive some of the action with our live blog. CLICK HERE
- Purdue, Maryland Photo Gallery: Purdue football took down Maryland 31-29 on Saturday inside SECU Stadium, winning back-to-back games on the road. The team now sits at 4-2 and 2-1 in the Big Ten through the first six weeks of the season. CLICK HERE