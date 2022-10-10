Purdue Redshirt Senior Offensive Lineman Daniel Johnson Out for Season With Knee Injury

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue football coach Jeff Brohm said Monday that redshirt senior offensive lineman Daniel Johnson, an offseason transfer from Kent State, will miss the rest of the 2022 season due to a knee injury.

Before joining the Boilermakers, Johnson spent the last four seasons with the Golden Flashes. The 6-foot-5, 305-pound offensive tackle has been part of a rotating stable of players along the line. The team has used several different players this season with great success.

"Well, we got to continue to develop the others," Brohm said. "At some point, it'll probably be less than the six guys that are playing, so we've got to get the other ones ready to go just in case."

Johnson did not play against Maryland in Purdue's 31-29 victory on Saturday. In his absence, the team was only able to muster 13 rushing yards and gave up five sacks. It was the most quarterback takedowns allowed by the Boilermakers all season.

"We were able to rotate a little more in those positions that gave guys more responsibilities," Brohm said. "I thought we played hard. Wasn't one of our better games, but a couple of the sacks were coverage sacks, couple of the sacks were tight ends, couple of the sacks were the quarterback holding it too long."

So far in 2022, Purdue has given up just 11 sacks for a loss of 63 yards, which ranks seventh in the Big Ten through six games and is tied with both Maryland and Illinois.

The team is scheduled to kick off against Nebraska at 7:30 p.m. ET this upcoming Saturday inside Ross-Ade Stadium.