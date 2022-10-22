LIVE BLOG: Follow Purdue Football's Game Against Wisconsin in Real Time

MADISON, Wisc. — Purdue football is on the road for a matchup with Wisconsin on Saturday inside Camp Randall Stadium, looking to snap a 15-game losing skid to the Badgers and remain atop the Big Ten West standings. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET.

A win for the Boilermakers would mark their first 4-1 start in conference play since the 2003 season. It would also give the team its first five-game win streak since 2007. Purdue has won seven of its last 10 matchups away from West Lafayette dating back to the start of last year.

If you're not familiar with our live blog, we'll keep you updated live in real time, straight from the press box, with news and views as they happen. We'll add highlights and opinions as well. The most recent items are on the top, so just keep refreshing.

It's game day for Purdue football, be sure to follow along below:

***ALL TIMES CENTRAL***

Kickoff — Purdue wins the toss and elects to defer to the second half. Wisconsin will receive the ball to start the game.

