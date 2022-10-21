Skip to main content

Purdue Wide Receiver Charlie Jones' Status in Question Ahead of Game Against Wisconsin

Purdue coach Jeff Brohm offered no comment on whether Charlie Jones was able to practice ahead of the team's game against Wisconsin. The sixth-year wide receiver leads the team with 62 catches for 735 yards receiving and nine touchdowns this season.
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Charlie Jones has had his fair share of bumps and bruises in his first year with the Purdue football program. The sixth-year wide receiver has dealt with lower-body injuries during his dominant 2022 season. 

Jones ranks second in the country in receptions per game (8.9) and receiving touchdowns (9) while pacing the Big Ten in both categories through the first seven games of the season. 

His availability has been paramount for a team that ranks second in the conference with an average of 314.4 passing yards per game, which trails only No. 2 Ohio State. The Boilermakers will look to have Jones on the field for its upcoming road game against the Wisconsin Badgers on Saturday. 

"We think he'll be ready to play, but he's going through some things," Purdue coach Jeff Brohm said after the team's practice on Thursday. "So hopefully he can be on the field for us." 

Brohm offered no comment on whether or not Jones was able to practice this week for the Boilermakers. 

Earlier this season, Jones went to the locker room due to an injury in the team's 32-29 loss to Syracuse on the road. However, he would later return to the game and finish with 11 catches for 188 yards and a touchdown. 

Jones has recorded double-digit catches in three games for Purdue in 2022 while reaching the 100-yard mark four times. He leads the team with 62 catches for 735 yards receiving. 

Before transferring from Iowa this offseason, his career-high for receiving yards in a season was 395 back in 2018 during his redshirt freshman year with Buffalo. 

Purdue is scheduled to kick off against Wisconsin at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisc. 

