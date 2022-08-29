Purdue Football Team to Honor Len Dawson With Helmet Decal Against Penn State

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — When the Purdue football team kicks off the 2022 season inside Ross-Ade Stadium on Thursday night against Penn State, it will honor the late Len Dawson with a commemorative helmet decal.

Dawson — a Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee and former Boilermaker quarterback — passed away at the age of 87 on Aug. 24. He played for the program from 1953-1956 before having a stellar career in the NFL.

During his three years with Purdue football, Dawson garnered recognition as an All-Big Ten selection while leading the Big Ten in passive and total offense as a starter in all three seasons. He set then-records for the program by passing for 3,325 yards and 29 touchdowns.

Dawson would later become a first-round pick in the 1957 NFL Draft and spend 19 years with Pittsburgh Steelers, Cleveland Browns and Dallas Texans (which would later relocate and be renamed the Kansas City Chiefs). He threw for 28,711 total yards in his professional career while recording 239 touchdowns.

The former Boilermaker led the Chiefs to two Super Bowl appearances, including a victory in Super Bowl IV. Dawson earned Super Bowl MVP honors by completing 12 of his 17 passing attempts for 142 yards and one touchdown in the 23-7 win over the Minnesota Vikings.

Dawson set the Chiefs' single-season touchdown record with 30 in 1964, which stood until 2018 when Patrick Mahomes tossed 50 scoring passes during his second season with the team. Dawson is Kansas City's all-time leader in passing yards, touchdowns, and wins despite his last season coming in 1975.

Following the end of his career, Dawson would eventually get his No. 16 retired by the Kansas City Chiefs and later be inducted as a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1987.

Dawson was inducted into the Purdue Intercollegiate Hall of Fame in 1996.

