How to Watch Purdue Football Against Penn State on Thursday: Gametime, TV, Point Spread

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue's 2022 college football season has arrived, and the team kicks things off on national television against a formidable Big Ten foe in Penn State.

The Boilermakers host their first blackout game inside Ross-Ade Stadium since the 2018 season when the team took down No. 3 Ohio State 49-20 in a massive upset.

"Luckily it's at home in front of our fans, which is great," Purdue coach Jeff Brohm said. "We expect a great turnout. I know our players appreciate that and look forward to a great atmosphere, and hopefully, we can go out there and play well."

After posting a 9-4 overall record last year, which included a thrilling overtime victory over Tennessee in the TransPerfect Music City Bowl, an early conference victory for the Boilermakers would make for a solid statement to open the season.

Here's everything you need to know about Thursday night's matchup between Purdue and Penn State, including how to watch, the latest point spread and more:

When: Thursday, Sept. 1, at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday, Sept. 1, at 8 p.m. ET Where: Ross-Ade Stadium, West Lafayette, Ind.

Ross-Ade Stadium, West Lafayette, Ind. TV: FOX

FOX Radio: Purdue Sports Radio Network (95.5 FM WAZY)

Purdue Sports Radio Network (95.5 FM WAZY) Point Spread: Penn State is a 3.5-point favorite, per the SI Sportsbook.

Series History

All-Time Series: Penn State leads 15-3-1

Penn State leads 15-3-1 Last Meeting (2019): Penn State 35, Purdue 7 in State College, Pa.

Penn State 35, Purdue 7 in State College, Pa. Streak: Purdue is on a nine-game losing streak against Penn State.

Purdue's 2021 Stats (Per Game)

Points: 29.7

29.7 Points Allowed: 22.4

22.4 Rush Yards: 84.2

84.2 Pass Yards: 355.4

355.4 Total Offense: 439.6

439.6 Total Defense: 366.6

Penn State's 2021 Stats (Per Game)

Points: 25

25 Points Allowed: 17.3

17.3 Rush Yards: 107.8

107.8 Pass Yards: 268.5

268.5 Total Offense: 376.4

376.4 Total Defense: 352.5

Meet the Coaches

Jeff Brohm (Purdue)

Jeff Brohm enters his sixth season at the helm for the Boilermakers. He has posted a 28-29 overall record with the program and led the team to season-opening victories in the last two seasons.

Brohm has a career head coaching record of 58-39 across nine seasons. His alma mater is Louisville (1994).

James Franklin (Penn State)

James Franklin is beginning his ninth season coaching the Nittany Lions. During his tenure, the team has posted a 67-34 overall record.

Franklin has been a collegiate head coach for 12 seasons, with a 91-49 record in that span. His alma mater is East Stroudsburg (1995).

Three Things to Watch

Aidan O'Connell vs. Sean Clifford: A pair of veteran sixth-year quarterbacks, will be dueling inside Ross-Ade Stadium on Thursday night. O'Connell returned to Purdue after posting one of the most prolific seasons in program history. The game will likely come down to which signal-caller makes the least number of mistakes. Which of the two will be the one who falters first under the lights? Penn State's new-look defense: Manny Diaz will call his first game for the Nittany Lions as the team's new defensive coordinator. O'Connell is a quick and accurate passer, but the Nittany Lions ranked third in passing defense in 2021 by allowing less than 200 yards per game through the air. How will last season's defensive success for Penn State translate with a different scheme? Purdue's situational rushing attack: It's no secret that the Boilermakers like to throw the football, but when the field gets congested inside the red zone or the team needs to pick up a yard or two for a first down, the running backs need to put their stamp on the game. Can King Doerue and Kobe Lewis muster enough success to bring balance to Purdue's offense?

