NCAA Approves Interim Policy for College Athletes to Pursue Name, Image and Likeness Deals

On Wednesday, the NCAA Division I Board of Directors approved an interim policy for student-athletes to make money from their name, image and likeness. Purdue partnered with the Krannert School of Management and INFLCR to launch a brand-development program .

College student-athletes across the country may now pursue compensation from endorsements and sponsorships. The NCAA Division I Board of Directors approved an interim policy on Wednesday that allows for these athletes to profit from their name, image and likeness.

The decision effectively suspends the NCAA's definition of amateurism in college sports. This shift comes just one day before numerous states across the country will allow NIL legislation to begin taking effect.

“Student-athletes who attend a school in a state without a NIL law can engage in this type of activity without violating NCAA rules related to name, image and likeness,” the NCAA said in a press release.

These new rules will be a benefit to Purdue, as Indiana has not yet passed legislation for NIL policies. The University will be able to act on its own accord to allow student-athletes to pursue potential opportunities.

Back in May, Purdue Athletics announced a partnership with the Krannert School of Management and industry leader INFLCR to launch an immersive brand development program that unifies all of its student-athlete development programs.

The program, called EMPOWER, will provide Purdue student-athletes education, resources and opportunities to grow their personal brand.

